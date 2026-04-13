CBSE Board Class 10th Result in April 2026 Live Updates: Once released, Class 10th results will be available at cbse.nic.in

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exams began with the Mathematics Standard paper. (Image: AI generated)

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10th matric results this month. Usually, the Board releases Class 10 results in May along with Class 12; however, starting with the current academic session, the CBSE is implementing a two-board system. Accordingly, students can expect the results for the first session by the end of April, which will help the Board accommodate the exam dates for the second session to be conducted in May. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The exams began with the Mathematics Standard paper. All papers were conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am.

Students will be able to check results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in, once they enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details. Results can also be accessed on the DigiLocker and UMANG applications. For more updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can also check the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad Under the two-board system, those who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for the second board, which will be conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The syllabus remains the same for the next session. A student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination. Those who have failed in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and can appear in the second one. However, those who have failed or did not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main Board examinations in 2027. Live Updates Apr 13, 2026 10:40 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: 2024 result statistics The overall pass percentage for Class 10 2024 results was recorded at 93.60 per cent. A total of 212384 students (9.49%) had scored 90% and above, which is an increase from 2023’s number 195799. 47983 students (2.14%) had scored 95% and above. Apr 13, 2026 10:39 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: What was the 2025 result? Last year, CBSE had declared the results on May 13. Out of the total of 23,85,079 students who registered, 23,71,939 students appeared for the exams. Among them, 22,21,636 students successfully passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 93.66%. Apr 13, 2026 10:38 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the syllabus for 2nd board exams? The syllabus for the CBSE Class 10 2nd board exams remains the same as the first one. The 2nd exams are not madatory and meant for those who want to improve their scores. Apr 13, 2026 10:37 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students appeared for the exams? CBSE this year conducted the board exams for an estimated 45 lakh candidates who had appeared for 204 subjects across both classes 10 and 12. This number also includes schools across India and 26 countries abroad, where CBSE has affiliated schools. Apr 13, 2026 10:36 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: 2nd board exam dates The 2nd Board exams for Class 10 students will be held from May 15, 2026 to June 1, 2026 according to the datesheet released by the board. However this schedule is only tentative as informed by CBSE. This attempt will be optional for students and those who wish to improve their scores can appear for the same. Apr 13, 2026 10:35 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 10 exams cancelled in Middle East CBSE had announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 students in the Middle East after cancelling the board exams. Instead of conducting a new examination, the board will declare results based on a formula-based evaluation. Marks will be calculated from the papers a student has already appeared for, with averages of best-performing subjects used wherever exams were missed. This decision follows a series of disruptions earlier this year. CBSE had first postponed exams in gradual phases for both Class 10 and 12 across multiple West Asian nations, due to the escalating Iran–US–Israel war. As the situation worsened, the board eventually cancelled the remaining Class 10 examinations across countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Apr 13, 2026 10:34 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: Who can apply for CBSE 2nd board exam? The second CBSE board examination is optional. Students may choose to appear only if they wish to improve their scores. For the final results, the better score in the two exams will be considered for the computation of the final result. The syllabus for the second examination will remain the same as that of the first examination. Under this scheme, a student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination. Students who fail in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and allowed to appear in the second one. However, students who fail or do not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main board examinations in 2027. Apr 13, 2026 10:28 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE result 2026 websites Once released, the Class 10 CBSE results will be available on CBSE’s official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in – as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students will be able to check CBSE Class 10 results through the roll number mentioned on the admit card. Apr 13, 2026 10:28 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: When was the exam held? The CBSE held the 2026 board exams from February 17 to March 11, 2026, Apr 13, 2026 10:11 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check Students will be able to check results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in, once they enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details. Results can also be accessed on the DigiLocker and UMANG applications. Apr 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: Results in April end? Accordingly, students can expect the results for the first session by the end of April, which will help the Board accommodate the exam dates for the second session to be conducted in May. Apr 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be announced? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10th matric results this month. Usually, the Board releases Class 10 results in May along with Class 12; however, starting with the current academic session, the CBSE is implementing a two-board system. Apr 13, 2026 10:07 AM IST CBSE Board Class 10th, Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10th live blog Good Morning students, The Indian Express has started this live blog to share real-time updates with Class 10th CBSE students. Once the Board shares any update, we will notify the same here. QR codes in CBSE question papers: The board clarified that such outputs are algorithm-driven and have no link to its examination processes (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative) Last year, 23,71,939 students appeared for the exams. Among them, 22,21,636 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.66%. 24.12 lakh CBSE Class 10 students appeared for the exams in 84 subjects in 2025. In 2024, a total of 22,38,827 students took the CBSE Class 10 board exams, and the overall pass percentage was 93.60%, which was a rise of 0.48% points from 2023.

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