CBSE extends last date of finalising Class 12 result

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for the schools to finalise the class 12 results. The schools will now have to submit the data from July 22 to July 25 (by 5 pm).

The board has also clarified its decision on class 10 and 12 private category students. Due to a lack of data and records, alternate assessments cannot be conducted for such students. Therefore, the board has decided to conduct the exams of all CBSE private candidates. The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and the results will be declared of the same at the earliest. The board will soon issue a notice citing all the details related to the exams.

CBSE had further notified that it will release a list of FAQs with regards to the queries received from various schools through email, WhatsApp etc. The FAQ list will be provided to schools by July 21, so that schools can take appropriate action.

The board in its previous notices had said that the result for class 10 students is expected to be released by July 15. The board officials have cited that the result is being delayed because of the Covid situation.

In 2020, the class 10 result was declared on July 15. Last year, when the coronavirus spread was at its peak, the board had already conducted most of the exams for class 10, except a few in the Northeast Delhi region due to violence in the city. But several exams for class 12 were not held. Keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE had devised an alternative marking scheme.