Education Ministry seeks report from CBSE on re-evaluation chaos, as students allege blurred sheets, portal failures

The current crisis has its roots in CBSE's Class 12 results this year, declared on May 13, which were clouded almost from the moment they were declared. (AI image)

As complaints from students and parents over CBSE’s re-evaluation process continued to mount, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday sought a detailed accountability report from the Board — flagging server downtime, payment gateway failures.

According to the news agency ANI, Pradhan has directed the concerned authorities to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, the preparedness measures that were — or were not — in place, and the accountability of the agencies managing the end-to-end re-evaluation process. For more updates on CBSE exams, rechecking, etc, check IE Education.

Read | CBSE Fake News Alert

The current crisis has its roots in CBSE’s Class 12 results this year, declared on May 13, which were clouded almost from the moment they were declared. A significant number of students reported receiving marks that were lower than expected — a pattern that drew attention to the Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, introduced this year as part of a broader push toward digital evaluation.