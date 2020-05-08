CBSE Board Exams 2020 dates announced LIVE UPDATES: Class 12 pending exams from July 1

Follow Us:
Friday, May 08, 2020
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2020 4:43:48 pm
CBSE Board Class 10, 12, JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Date LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the remaining papers of class 12 examination in July. According to the government sources, the board exams should be held in July and finish before National Testing Agency conducts JEE Main.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has on May 5 announced the dates for JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main will be conducted between July 18 and 23, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be conducted on July 26. The JEE Advanced will be held on August 23. The dates for the UGC NET, IGNOU entrance exams will be announced soon.

The board will conduct examinations on 29 major papers. For Class 12, the remaining papers include business studies, geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), home science, sociology, computer science (old), computer science (new), information practice (old), information practice (new), information technology and bio-technology.

CBSE, JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced dates announced LIVE UPDATES: CBSE is also working on resuming the evaluation of answer scripts, which was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown. One of the options the board is considering is to deliver the answer scripts to the examiners at their home. The results of Class 12 will be announced by August-end.

