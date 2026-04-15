CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 Out: Websites to check

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Link results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10th results 2026 today. The exam was conducted from February 17 to February 27, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official websites of the CBSE- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. As per estimates, nearly 25 lakh students were awaiting the announcement of results. Students can check results at DigiLocker and the UMANG application.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Update Here

The students who appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites using credentials such as registration number and date of birth The students who appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites using credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Students will require their credentials to download the results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the CBSE Class 10th 2026 results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet. Students will be able to check results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in, once they enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details. For more updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can also check the IE Education portal.