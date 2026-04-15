CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2026 Out: Websites to check

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Link results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10th results 2026 today. The exam was conducted from February 17 to February 27, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official websites of the CBSE- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. As per estimates, nearly 25 lakh students were awaiting the announcement of results. Students can check results at DigiLocker and the UMANG application.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Update Here
Students will require their credentials to download the results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the CBSE Class 10th 2026 results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet. Students will be able to check results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in, once they enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details. For more updates on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can also check the IE Education portal.
To check your CBSE results through DigiLocker, start by visiting the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in. Once there, log in using your existing credentials or create a new account if you don’t already have one. After logging in, navigate to the CBSE Results section, which can be found under the “Education” or “Results” tab. You’ll then need to enter your CBSE roll number, school number, and any other required details. Once you’ve provided the necessary information, your Class 10 results will be accessible directly through the platform.
To check your CBSE Class 10 results using the UMANG app, you first need to download the app on your device. After installing it, create an account and log in with your registered mobile number. Once logged in, look for the link to access the CBSE Class 10 result 2026. Click on it, then enter your roll number and other required details before submitting. Your result will then be displayed on the screen, allowing you to view and verify your marks instantly.
Students who appeared in CBSE class 10 examinations require a minimum aggregate score of 33% in their results to be declared passed. Those who fail to score 33% will be given another chance in the compartment examination.