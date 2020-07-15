CBSE Class 10 result 2020 out: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates students

Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the successful students. (Photo: File) Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the successful students. (Photo: File)

Union Minister of Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the candidates who successfully cleared the CBSE Class 10 exams this year. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of over 18.89 lakh Class 10 candidates were declared on Wednesday. The pass percentage this year recorded a slight increase of 0.36 to stand at 91.46.

Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal said: “Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! CBSE has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student’s health & quality education are our priority.”

Kerala’s Trivandrum emerges as best performing district with 99.28 students passing the exam, followed by Chennai, which recorded 98.95 pass percentage.

Students can check their results at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available at Digi locker and Umang app. This year’s CBSE Class 10 results 2020 were special because the marks were awarded without conducting all the exams. In the paper, of which exam could not be conducted, CBSE awarded marks based on an average of the highest three marks obtained in subjects of which exams were held.

For those who appeared in three exams only, the best of the two papers were considered. Those who appeared in one or two exams, the internal assessment were also considered.

