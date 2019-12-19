CBSE 10th, 12th exams will begin from February 15

CBSE date sheet Board 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) released the date sheet or exam time table for both class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 at its official website, cbse.nic.in. The exams will begin from February 15. Last year too, the CBSE exams started on the same date. The results for class 12 were released in the first week of May.
CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will begin from 10 am and 15 minutes will give given to each candidate to read the question paper. To pass the exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. For CBSE, candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.
CBSE class 10 date sheet
February 15 – Media, agriculture, retail, automotive, introduction to financial markets, intro to tourism, food production, health care, multi-skill foundation course, security, beauty and wellness, front office operations, banking and insurance, apparel
February 17 – Home Science, National Cadet Corps, e-publishing and e-office
February 20 – Information and technology, marketing sales
February 22 – Kannada, Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Gurung
February 24 – Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, Tibetan, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Bodo, Spanish, Mizo, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, Malayalam, Limboo, Kashmiri
February 26 – English communication, English literature
February 28 – Elementary block K
February 29 – Hindi course A and B
March 2 – Carnatic Music, Hindustani music
March 4 – Science theory, Science practical
March 6 – Elements of business
March 7 – Sanksrit
March 12 – Mathematics – standard and basic
March 14 – Painting
March 18 – Social Science
March 20 – Computer applications, information and communication technology
CBSE class 12 date sheet
February 15 – Multimedia and web technology, mass media studies, food production, retail, banking, food production, healthcare, information storage and retrieval, Introduction to hospitality management, Derivative market operations, Horticulture, technology, Cost accounting, Shorthand, music production, textile chemical processing, food nutrition and dietetics, textile chemical processing, autoshop repair and practice, security, electrical machines.
February 17 – Automotive, Knowledge tradition & practices, Financial Markets management, Medical diagnostics, Auto engineering, beauty and wellness, agriculture, insurance, odissi dance, kathak dance, Bharatnatyam dance, Kathakali dance, Kuchipudi dance
February 20 – CRTV and Com Prac MM, Database management applications, Graphics, Sculpture, App/Commercial art, Electrical appliances, painting
February 22 – Psychology
February 24 – Physical education
February 25 – Entrepreneurship, textile design, office procedures and practices
February 26 – Web application, media
February 27 – English
February 28 – Urdu (elective and core), Sanskrit (elective and core), engineering science, front office operations, air-conditioning & refrigeration, Design, Salesmanship
February 29 – Engineering graphic, typography, printed textile, library and information science, typography and computer application, library system and resource management, capital market operations, electronic technology, library and information science, fashion studies, printed textile
March 2 – Physics
March 3 – History
March 4 – Marketing
March 5 – Accountancy
March 6 – Political Science
March 7 – Chemistry
March 12 – Tourism
March 13 – Economics
March 14 – Biology
March 16 – Taxation, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
March 17 – Mathematics
March 18 – Legal Studies, shorthand, food production
March 19 – Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan French, German, Persian, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Manipuri, Arabic
March 20 – Hindi
March 21 – Computer Science
March 23 – Geography
March 24 – Business Studies, Business Administration
March 26 – Home Science
March 28 – biotechnology
March 30 – Sociology
This is the first time that class 10 students will have the option of opting between two-level mathematics exam. Almost 73 per cent of Delhi government school students have decided to make their lives easier during the 2020 class 10 board examinations.
In contrast, just about 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who have registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics.
