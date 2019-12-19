CBSE 10th, 12th exams will begin from February 15

CBSE Board exam 2020: Check the schedule at cbse.nic.in (Representational image). Express photo by Jaipal Singh CBSE Board exam 2020: Check the schedule at cbse.nic.in (Representational image). Express photo by Jaipal Singh

CBSE date sheet Board 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) released the date sheet or exam time table for both class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 at its official website, cbse.nic.in. The exams will begin from February 15. Last year too, the CBSE exams started on the same date. The results for class 12 were released in the first week of May.

Read | Students unhappy with CBSE date sheet, call out board on irregular preparation offs

CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will begin from 10 am and 15 minutes will give given to each candidate to read the question paper. To pass the exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. For CBSE, candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.

CBSE class 10 date sheet

February 15 – Media, agriculture, retail, automotive, introduction to financial markets, intro to tourism, food production, health care, multi-skill foundation course, security, beauty and wellness, front office operations, banking and insurance, apparel

February 17 – Home Science, National Cadet Corps, e-publishing and e-office

February 20 – Information and technology, marketing sales

February 22 – Kannada, Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Gurung

February 24 – Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, Tibetan, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Bodo, Spanish, Mizo, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, Malayalam, Limboo, Kashmiri

February 26 – English communication, English literature

February 28 – Elementary block K

February 29 – Hindi course A and B

March 2 – Carnatic Music, Hindustani music

March 4 – Science theory, Science practical

March 6 – Elements of business

March 7 – Sanksrit

March 12 – Mathematics – standard and basic

March 14 – Painting

March 18 – Social Science

March 20 – Computer applications, information and communication technology

Read | Over nine years in Delhi govt schools, sharp dip in Class XI, XII students opting for maths

CBSE class 12 date sheet

February 15 – Multimedia and web technology, mass media studies, food production, retail, banking, food production, healthcare, information storage and retrieval, Introduction to hospitality management, Derivative market operations, Horticulture, technology, Cost accounting, Shorthand, music production, textile chemical processing, food nutrition and dietetics, textile chemical processing, autoshop repair and practice, security, electrical machines.

February 17 – Automotive, Knowledge tradition & practices, Financial Markets management, Medical diagnostics, Auto engineering, beauty and wellness, agriculture, insurance, odissi dance, kathak dance, Bharatnatyam dance, Kathakali dance, Kuchipudi dance

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about CBSE exams 2020

February 20 – CRTV and Com Prac MM, Database management applications, Graphics, Sculpture, App/Commercial art, Electrical appliances, painting

February 22 – Psychology

February 24 – Physical education

February 25 – Entrepreneurship, textile design, office procedures and practices

February 26 – Web application, media

February 27 – English

February 28 – Urdu (elective and core), Sanskrit (elective and core), engineering science, front office operations, air-conditioning & refrigeration, Design, Salesmanship

February 29 – Engineering graphic, typography, printed textile, library and information science, typography and computer application, library system and resource management, capital market operations, electronic technology, library and information science, fashion studies, printed textile

March 2 – Physics

March 3 – History

March 4 – Marketing

March 5 – Accountancy

March 6 – Political Science

March 7 – Chemistry

March 12 – Tourism

March 13 – Economics

March 14 – Biology

March 16 – Taxation, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

March 17 – Mathematics

March 18 – Legal Studies, shorthand, food production

March 19 – Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan French, German, Persian, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Manipuri, Arabic

March 20 – Hindi

March 21 – Computer Science

March 23 – Geography

March 24 – Business Studies, Business Administration

March 26 – Home Science

March 28 – biotechnology

March 30 – Sociology

Video | Why is 95 per cent common in CBSE?

This is the first time that class 10 students will have the option of opting between two-level mathematics exam. Almost 73 per cent of Delhi government school students have decided to make their lives easier during the 2020 class 10 board examinations.

In contrast, just about 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who have registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd