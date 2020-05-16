CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020 LIVE Updates: Datesheet to release at 5 pm

HRD minister to announce CBSE class 10, 12 schedule at 5 pm today. Representational image/ file HRD minister to announce CBSE class 10, 12 schedule at 5 pm today. Representational image/ file

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Live Updates: Weeks after announcing the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the detailed schedule of class 10 and 12 examinations today at 5 pm today.

“Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” the minister wrote in a tweet.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The examinations were earlier halted twice this year, first due to violence at Maujpur-Babarpur areas of North East Delhi, and later due to coronavirus pandemic. The exams will now be conducted only for 29 major exams – includes six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.