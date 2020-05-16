CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020 LIVE Updates: Datesheet to release at 5 pm

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Live Updates: Weeks after announcing the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the detailed schedule of class 10 and 12 examinations today at 5 pm today.
“Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details,” the minister wrote in a tweet.
Attention Students!
Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.
Stay tuned for more details…#IndiaFightsCOVID19@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @SanjayDhotreMP @cbseindia29 @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020
The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The examinations were earlier halted twice this year, first due to violence at Maujpur-Babarpur areas of North East Delhi, and later due to coronavirus pandemic. The exams will now be conducted only for 29 major exams – includes six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.
The evaluation process of the board examinations which have been conducted has been started already, and will be completed within 50 days, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said during a live discussion. The results are expected to be announced by August-end
Apart from the 12 papers for class 12 students from across India, the following exams will be held for students from North East Delhi
English Elective - N,
English Elective -C,
English Core,
Mathematics,
Economics,
Biology,
Political Science,
History,
Physics,
Accountancy,
Chemistry
Students who have appeared in any of the listed exams being reconducted do not have to reappear for the exams. If a candidate, irrespective of their area has appeared for any exam, they might not be considered to appear for the second exam for the same subject, as per the CBSE.
While class 10 exams were not to be reconducted, however, for students belonging to North East region of Delhi which was hit by riots earlier this year, CBSE has decided to reconduct following exams -
1.Hindi Course A,
2.Hindi Course B,
3.English Comm,
4.English Language and Literature,
5. Science,
6.Social Science
The CBSE had announced earlier that the exams will not be reconducted for all the papers which have been postponed. The board had stated that the exams will be held only for the subjects which are important for college admissions. Here is a detailed list for those subjects -
For class 12 students following exams will be held -
1.Business Studies,
2. Geography,
3.Hindi (Elective),
4.Hindi (Core),
5.Home Science,
6.Sociology,
7.Computer Science (Old),
8.Computer Science (New),
9.Information Practice (Old)
10.Information Practice (new),
11.Information Technology,
12.Bio-Tech
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending board exams from July 1 to July 15. This was announced last week, however, the detailed schedule will be released today by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The minister informed in a tweet that the detailed schedule will be available at 5 pm today.