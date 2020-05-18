CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020 LIVE Updates: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to announce datesheet today

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 DATESHEET 2020 LIVE: The schedule of pending examinations will be released today. File CBSE Board Class 10, 12 DATESHEET 2020 LIVE: The schedule of pending examinations will be released today. File

CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Live Updates: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the exam dates of class 10, 12 pending papers today. Earlier, the datesheet was scheduled to release last week, however, the minister in his tweet informed that the schedule will be released on Monday citing some technical aspects from the CBSE before finalising the datesheet of the exams.

“#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” HRD minister tweeted.

The pending exams of class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The exams will be held only for 29 major papers – includes six exams for class 10 students for North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be held across the country.

The class 12 students will appear for these papers – Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.