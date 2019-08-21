CBSE Board 2020 exam pattern changed to make it ‘student-friendly’, experts disagree

CBSE Board 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a series of tweets has claimed that the new exam pattern for the class 10 and class 12 board 2020 has brought ‘cheers among students’, however, the experts are divided on the same. The changes in the exam consist of 20 marks internal assessment or practicals for all subjects, more internal choices and introduction of objective-type questions in board exams.

#CBSE 2020 exam pattern change brings cheer to students: more internal choices would make the assessment student friendly, objective type questions would also mean detailed study and gaining knowledge.@AkashvaniAIR@PIB_India @PIBHindi @DrRPNishank @PIBHRD @DDNewsLive @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 20, 2019

The CBSE claims that the boards 2020 “would make the assessment student-friendly, objective-type questions will also mean a detailed study and a lesser number of descriptive questions reduced for class 10 and 12 boards will give more time to students to think and write more creative answers without stress during the exams.” It also added that having practicals for all the subjects would also make “students understand, recall and apply knowledge instead of just cramming.”

Among other initiatives, the board will also have two levels of maths exam for class 10 from 2020 onwards. In addition to the existing level, an easier mathematics syllabus will be introduced under level-2. According to an official circular by the CBSE, the current mathematics subject will be called Mathematics-Standard and the easier level will be called Mathematics-Basic. Students who fail or get a compartment in Mathematics-Standard exam will have the option to appear for compartment exam in any of the two levels.

While parents association chief, Delhi celebrated the move and said, “Most of the competitive exams in India are MCQ-based. It is right to make board exams on a similar pattern too. These questions test the concepts of a student while in the descriptive mode the marks given depends upon the teacher who is evaluating the answer sheet. It has a greater chance to vary in the descriptive mode.”

Many educationists have argued that this will make the exams easier. “This is a war of boards. State boards and central boards are introducing fancy names and schemes but how is it impacting the students is not checked. Boards are also giving marks leniently to students. All this combined will make it really hard for such students to accept failures or defeat,” said a CBSE school teacher on condition of anonymity.

Swati Salukhe, a Mumbai-based counsellor believes that all education reforms cannot be targeted from class 9 -12. “Improvement in teaching-learning pedagogy, conceptual learning for teachers, orientation for all stakeholders and regular steps are what we need. We cannot introduce reforms for four years of class 9, 10, 11 and 12. There is a need to have more planned and structured reforms across the schooling so that such skills are naturally imbedded in students rather than introducing conceptual learning one fine year. Such outcomes might be shortlived.”