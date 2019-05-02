CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 1 pm

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examination on Thursday, May 5. The students can check the results through the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Like last year, this year too, Microsoft had partnered with the CBSE to provide results through their app SMS organiser app. Students and parents can pre-register on SMS Organiser and receive the results as soon as they are announced by CBSE, even without internet connectivity.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the download result link Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number Step 4: Results will appear on the screen Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference. This initiative is part of a three year-long collaboration, where Microsoft has been partnering with CBSE to display results on bing.com and last year, the company also introduced the CBSE results card into SMS Organizer app as an easy way to get results delivered on to the phone.