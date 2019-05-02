CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared at 1 pm

CBSE Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: In a surprise move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examination on Thursday, May 5. The students can check the results through the official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.
Like last year, this year too, Microsoft had partnered with the CBSE to provide results through their app SMS organiser app. Students and parents can pre-register on SMS Organiser and receive the results as soon as they are announced by CBSE, even without internet connectivity.
CBSE Board 12th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This initiative is part of a three year-long collaboration, where Microsoft has been partnering with CBSE to display results on bing.com and last year, the company also introduced the CBSE results card into SMS Organizer app as an easy way to get results delivered on to the phone.
How to register for CBSE class 12 results on SMS Organizer
Step 1: On your Android phone, download SMS Organizer app from the Google Play.
Step 2: Click on the notification from the app, to pre-register.
Step 3: Enter the required details – roll number, school code, and date of birth to complete the registration process.
Step 4: When the CBSE results are declared, the students can receive your score card on the app.
CBSE's Experiential Learning
Experiential Learning is the theme for the new academic year 2019-20. In simple terms experiential learning is the process of “learning by doing” and is a crucial input for making learning joyful. With the aim of focusing the academic energies on developing the child’s innate ability of learning to learn, the Board will undertake extensive training of Principals in this form of classroom transaction and pedagogy, who in turn are expected to ensure that all teachers in their schools adopt it. Do familiarize yourself with this methodology at the PTMs or through discussions with your child, and give feedback to the school.
CBSE's Learning outcomes
Learning outcomes have been defined at the elementary stage of education itself (for classes 1 to 8). There is a well-defined set of competencies that NCERT has come out with and it is available at www.ncert.nic.in/departments/nie/dee/publication/print_material.html. As parents you must keep yourself informed of the competencies that your child is supposed to acquire in each grade, in each subject. This will help you follow up on your child’s progress on a daily basis and also know if the classroom transactions are focusing on these competencies and the school is making efforts for your child. It is expected that Parents, schools and managing committees should also play a collaborative role in ensuring quality education
CBSE's message for parents
CBSE has always placed joyful learning and holistic development of students at the forefront and promoted methods and processes that enhance this objective. The National Assessment Survey (2017-18) indicates the competency of CBSE students is above the national average, yet there is scope for improvement.
In the last academic session, after holding several rounds of discussions on various issues with several stakeholders, including principals, teachers and subject experts, the Board took certain important decisions that are to be implemented from the current session, with the overall aim to create a school system that provides joyful, creative, exploratory and vibrant school experience and environment for its learners
Analysis of CBSE 2018 results
CBSE advises students not to come to office, results at websites
The result will not be available in the Board and the public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results. The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website .
CBSE 12th result 2019: IPL, AIIMS exam; 4 reasons students don’t want results today
While CBSE will declare the result of Class 12 today and nearly 11 lakh candidates hold their breath, there are some who do not want to see their marks at least today. From their favourite match lined up this weekend to weekend vacations, here is the list of some of these students who are praying postponement of the result.
Who will take aways this year’s IPL trophy — Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad? This is one question that is bothering Class 12 students more than their result. And if the Inter exam results do not turn out as per the expectations of your parents then you might not be allowed to open the television set.
CBSE 12th results 2019: Know about tele counselling
During the second phase, 69 expert volunteers including Principals, trained counsellors, and special
educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be
available for Tele-Counselling.
Out of these, 49 are from India including 2 special educators, while 20 experts are located in
Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah,
RasAl-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.
CBSE 12th result 2019: Websites to check results
The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks
CBSE 12 result 2019: Check result via SMS
The Class 12 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at http://digilocker.gov.in.
Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.
CBSE 12th Result 2019: How to check via google
CBSE is all set to announce the results on May 2, 2019 and to end the woes of students and parents, it has partnered with Google. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams, can search for their results by simply conducting a Google search.
Step 1: Open the Google/Chrome tab on your phone or desktop.
Step 2: Type ‘CBSE 12 Result 2019’ in the search box.
Step 3: After you select “CBSE 12 Result 2019” from the recommended searches, a CBSE window will open asking you for specific details like your roll number and say, date of birth, for verification.
Step 4: Enter the requested details and click on the “Check Exam Results” button, following which your results will be displayed. It’s as simple as that!
CBSE 12th result 2019: How to check via Microsoft app
Microsoft announced their association with the CBSE for hosting the result through their app SMS organiser. This app can be used even when the students go offline. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks. To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Click on the notification, and pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth. Once the results released, click on the result notification to avail your score card. The Microsoft has partnered with CBSE since 2016 to display the board exam result on http://www.bing.com.
CBSE 12th result 2019: Check result at google.com, bing.com
Tech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were released last month, students just have to go to the google.com and type CBSE result to get the link. Students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.
CBSE 12th result 2019: How to check via app
The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.
