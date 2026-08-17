CBSE begins phase-wise result declaration of KVS, NVM tier 2 recruitment exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the commencement of the phase-wise declaration of results for the Tier-II recruitment examination conducted to fill various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Meanwhile, the results of candidates who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) tier 2 recruitment examination will be announced separately through the official EMRS or NESTS website.
As per an official update shared by CBSE, the results will be released in phases. All the candidates who appeared for the tier-II recruitment examination will be able to check their results as and when they are declared. Once released online, candidates can access their results through the designated result portal – examinationservices.nic.in by entering their registration number and password.
The board has declared that the results for the following positions will be released today, on August 17.
Teaching positions
— PGT (Computer Science)
— TGT (Computer Science)
Non-teaching positions
— Stenographer Grade-I
— Finance Officer
CBSE has informed candidates that results for the remaining positions will be uploaded gradually in phases over the coming few days. Candidates should keep their examination credentials and other required details ready to access their result without any hassle.
Shortlisted candidates will receive their call letters for the interview round up on login. The call letter will be released by the board after finalizing the schedule with the institutes. Candidates who are eligible to choose preference in organisations are instructed to submit their preference on the portal.
According to the announcement, the skill test call letter of selected candidates for the position of Stenographer Grade-I will be provided to them through the application portal after finalization of the skill test schedule.
CBSE has also advised candidates to rely only on official board sources for information regarding the recruitment results and other related procedures.