CBSE begins phase-wise result declaration of KVS, NVM tier 2 recruitment exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the commencement of the phase-wise declaration of results for the Tier-II recruitment examination conducted to fill various teaching and non-teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Meanwhile, the results of candidates who appeared for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) tier 2 recruitment examination will be announced separately through the official EMRS or NESTS website.

As per an official update shared by CBSE, the results will be released in phases. All the candidates who appeared for the tier-II recruitment examination will be able to check their results as and when they are declared. Once released online, candidates can access their results through the designated result portal – examinationservices.nic.in by entering their registration number and password.