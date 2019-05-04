CBSE begins free post result counselling for class 12, 10 students and parents

CBSE result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun its annual post-result counselling which will conclude on May 16, 2019. Students, parents and other stakeholders will get answers to their problems related to the class 10 and class 12 board results during the period through telephonic, IVRD and textual counselling. The services can be availed from 8 am to 10 pm.

According to the board, 72 principals and trained counsellors from the CBSE-affiliated schools located in and outside India are providing free and voluntary counselling to students and parents. Apart from India, the service is available in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, Nepal Sultanate of Oman, and Singapore.

Among the 72 counsellors, as many as 51 are counsellors including special educators from India and 21 from foreign-based CBSE-affiliated schools.

Students can dial a toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country to get centralized access to CBSE helpline from 8 am to 10 pm till May 16, 2019.

While the CBSE announced the class 12 result in record 28 days, the class 10 result is expected this week. The board claims to have used technology, trained over 1 lakh data entry operators and involved 1.75 lakh teachers in exam centers that remained open till 10 pm to declare the result early.

In class 12 results, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 exam is 83.4 per cent, a slight rise (0.39 per cent) from last year. Girls outperformed boys by registering 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 examination this year. The boys pass percentage stands at 79.4, transgender at 83.3 while girls have scored 88.7 per cent.

The top rank too was shared by two girls – Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Both secured 499/500 marks. The rank two was also shared by three students, all of them are girls. Gaurangi Chawla, Aishwarya, and Bhavya shared the third spot by obtaining 498 marks out of 500. As many as 18 students jointly held the third rank by securing 497 marks; out of which 11 were female students.