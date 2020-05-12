CBSE begins Class 10, 12 evaluation process, check tentative result dates

CBSE ‘s pending exams from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) CBSE ‘s pending exams from July 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the evaluation process for the class 10 and class 12 board exams that were held in February. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister had announced that answer scripts will be made available to teachers at their doorsteps. The process of transporting the answer scripts has begun on Tuesday.

In each region, the centres are acting as the coordinating points. Further, 3000 centres have been earmarked by the Ministry of HRD from where answer sheets will be distributed for evaluation and then collected back at. As per the HRD Ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the transport of the answer scripts amid the nationwide lockdown.

There are over 1.5 crore answer scripts which have to be checked. These are class 10 and 12 exams which have been conducted before the lockdown was announced. Detailed instructions have been issued to teachers for evaluation. As per the government sources, the result for CBSE board exams will be announced by August-end — before the JEE Advanced merit list is released — to enable admissions by September 1.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced to hold the pending exams from July 1 to July 15. As many as 29 exams will be re-conducted, most of them are for subjects important for college admission.

The class 10 exams will be conducted only for the students who had to miss their exams due to the riots in North East Delhi earlier this year. Those who have appeared for class 10 exams will not have to take the test again, nor the CBSE will conduct any pending exams for them. The board is devising a mechanism to promote students for these exams. Class 1 to 8 students have already been promoted to the next class based on internal assessment.

