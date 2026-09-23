CBSE to begin Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027 tomorrow; check details, registration fee

The board will only allow those students to appear in the board exam who gets registered during the online LOC submission (Representational Image/ Enhanced by AI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from tomorrow, September 24. All the schools affiliated to the board can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.

As per the circular issued to affiliated schools on September 17, the board has clarified that for CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027, the LOC will be submitted for the first session, which is scheduled during February-March. Schools will be required to submit LOC for the second board exams separately.