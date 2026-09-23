CBSE to begin Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027 tomorrow; check details, registration fee

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 from tomorrow, September 24. All the schools affiliated to the board can submit the LOC for eligible students through the official CBSE portal, cbse.gov.in, till October 21 without a late fee.
As per the circular issued to affiliated schools on September 17, the board has clarified that for CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027, the LOC will be submitted for the first session, which is scheduled during February-March. Schools will be required to submit LOC for the second board exams separately.
Only those students will be allowed to appear for the upcoming CBSE 10th, 12 board exams 2027, whose names will be registered through the online LOC submission, as stated by the board in the circular.
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Details to be submitted by the schools
The school authorities have been instructed to submit the following students’ details:
— Full name of the student
— Date of birth (DOB)
— Gender
— Category
— Names of parents/guardians
— Subjects chosen
— Student’s photograph
— Student’s signature
CBSE has further advised schools to ensure that all information is accurate before submitting the LOC.
Outlining the eligibility for Class 12 students in the circular, the board has mentioned that student should have passed Class 10 from a recognised school education board on or before the 2025 academic year.
Also Read | CBSE to reconduct Class 12 exams cancelled for West Asia students amid war
Know important dates for the Class 10 and 12 LOC submission
|Online LOC submission begins
|September 24, 2026
|Regular submission deadline
|October 21, 2026
|Late submission
|October 22 to October 30, 2026
|Correction window
|November 2 to November 4, 2026
Indian Class 10 and 12 students are entitled to pay Rs 1600 as registration fee for five subjects while a fee amount of Rs 320 will be applied for every addition subject.
According to the circular, Rs 2,000 late fee per candidate, in addition to the prescribed examination fee, will be applied during the late-submission period.
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CBSE has also stated that after LOC submission, requests for changes in subjects, admission to Classes 10 and 12 except transfer cases, and certain CWSN concessions will not be considered.