CBSE bags Digital India Award 2022

President Droupadi Murmu, recently conferred the Digital India Award 2022 – Gold to CBSE in the Data Sharing and Use for Socio Economic Development category. CBSE’s pioneering IT initiative “Digital Academic Repository – Parinam Manjusha was selected for Gold category.

Dr Antriksh Johri, Director (IT & Projects) along with Kamal Kumar Khandelwal, JS(IT) received the award in the presence of the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Parinam Manjusha, is first of its kind online repository as a single source of result data developed and implemented by IT Department, CBSE and integrated with National eGovernance Division’s (NeGD) Digi Locker. Result data of board examinees of the last twenty-two years (2001-2022) and CTET examinees of five years (2018-2022) is available for download of academic documents by students and just-in-time verification by admissions and counselling bodies, higher education institutions, and employers. The Board further plans to upload legacy results from 1975 onwards in this repository.

This will help students in fetching their old degrees and documents faster, rather than following the old process which takes longer in physical access mode.

Apart from the result declaration, digital academic documents like marks sheets / passing certificates, migration certificate and skill certificates are immediately made available for download. Additionally, CTET exam mark sheet and passing certificates, scholarship and registration cards of class 9 and 11 are also available for real time generation and download through this repository. All the documents are digitally signed and have PKI based QR code for authentication. API based bulk verification is also available for easy and quick facilitation of Admissions and Counselling bodies, Higher Education Institutions and Employers.

Digital India Awards have been instituted under the ambit of National Portal of India, a mission mode project of MeitY. The award acknowledges exemplary and innovative digital solutions by government entities across India.