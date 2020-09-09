scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal awards 38 A-plus teachers

CBSE Teachers Awards 2020: A total of 38 teachers received awards, which includes twelve from Delhi. The 12 awardees from Delhi include three from government schools and one from a North MCD school

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2020 3:17:45 pm
CBSE awards its 38 excellent teachers this year. Image source: twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia

CBSE Teachers Awards 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has today awarded its best teachers through a virtual award ceremony. This year 38 teachers received awards online from the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Congratulating the teachers, Pokhriyal said, “I am quite enthralled to know that most of the teachers who received the awards today, implemented the various methods taken in New Education Policy beforehand.”

Among the awardees, 12 teachers are from Delhi of which three are from government schools and one from a North MCD school.

Meet the awardees from Delhi

Balwan Singh has been working as a teacher at North MCD school in Bankner. One of his biggest achievements is creating a smart classroom in his school, which, like other MCD schools, is short on resources.

Among the government school teachers to have won is Arti Qanungo who teaches English at a girls’ school in Shakarpur. She has been actively working for years to create awareness on menstrual health. Also among the winners are Seema Pandey, an artist at Ramjas School Pusa Road, principal Rashmi Biswal from DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave.

The winners received a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

