CBSE asks schools to strengthen eco-clubs, ensure students save one litre water daily

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to ensure that every student saves one litre of water every day at home and school. To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

“While eco clubs would continue to promote the environment and climate literacy and motivate learners to become champions for environmental sustainability, the thrust of this year’s co-curricular activities from primary to senior secondary will be on water conservation. For the academic year 2019-20 CBSE schools will necessarily follow an agenda,” CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal told PTI.

“It will be ensured that every child in class 5 to 12 saves one litre of water every day at home and in school. All affiliated schools will set a target to become water-efficient schools in the next three years,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

These directions are in line with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)’s initiatives. While the ministry has already launched a campaign asking students to save at least one-liter water every day. The Ministry in a Twitter post had said, “Establishing Youth and Eco clubs in all Government Schools, from Primary to Senior Secondary. Financial support will be provided to conduct the club activities. Participation in these clubs will make students more productive and aware of the environment.”

Establishing Youth and Eco clubs in all Government Schools, from Primary to Senior Secondary. Financial support will be provided to conduct the club activities. Participation in these clubs will make students more productive and aware of the environment. #InitiativesofMHRD pic.twitter.com/WUGhYCHNVs — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) August 24, 2019

The HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the aim is to save 10 crore litre of water in a year through this campaign. The department also released a book titled ‘main ek litre pani pratidin kaise baccha sakta hun’ (how can I save one-litre water a day) for school children.

Pokhriyal had also launched ‘one child, one tree’ initiative, the students from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) were asked to plant one tree each on their birthday.