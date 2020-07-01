CBSE asks schools to hold exams for students failed in Class 9 and 11

Schools to hold exams for these students (Representational image) Schools to hold exams for these students (Representational image)

CBSE Exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to hold an exam for those who failed in classes 9 and 11. Schools can decide on online, offline, or innovative tests and may decide to promote on basis of the test conducted, states the official notice.

In a recent notice, CBSE clarified, “Schools are being misled stating that till the time Rukmini Devi Public School versus CBSE filed in High Court of Delhi is not disposed of there is no need of complying the notification by schools” and it asks schools do not believe this and rather extend the opportunity to class 9 and 11 students.

CBSE had earlier decided to promote students of class 1 to 8 while the students of classes 9 and 11 were to be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessments of schools. In case a student has failed in internal assessment, they will be given a second chance now.

Recently, CBSE on orders of the Supreme Court quashed the class 10 and 12 exams too. The board has opted for different modes of assessment for students based on the number of exams they have appeared in. The results for the board exams will be declared by July 15.

While parents and students are demanding a reduced syllabus for the next academic session, CBSE had planned to introduce several new courses including a new subject ‘applied mathematics’ for class 11 and 12 students as an elective course from the upcoming academic year 2021. In two years of class 11 and 12, applied mathematics will cover mathematics knowledge in the field of business, economics, and social science, as claimed by the CBSE.

Further, Artificial Intelligence (AI), design thinking, physical activity trainer will introduced be as part of skill courses. These courses will be available from class 11 onward. CBSE already offers 17 skill subjects at the secondary level and 37 skill subjects at senior secondary level.

