CBSE asks schools to commence academic sessions from April

The schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence their new academic session from April. The CBSE in a circular on Thursday asked schools to commence the academic session 2021-22 from April 1.

The board has also asked schools to conduct exams for classes 9, 11 soon following the COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSE, “This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in the new academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps.”

As schools were closed for almost a year, the board has advised teachers to focus on the individual students and to assess the learning gaps. Also, the schools need to follow the COVID-19 protocols at the time of reopening.

Its counterpart, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also clarified that the new academic sessions will continue as usual. The new academic session usually starts from the middle of March and the first week of March and June and in February for hill schools.

Meanwhile, CBSE will conduct exams for classes 10, 12 from May 4 to June 10 following the COVID-19 pandemic precautions. The students of class 12 will appear in English elective, core on their first day on May 4.