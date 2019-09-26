CBSE announces winners for Expression Series on Mahatma Gandhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the list of winners for its Expression Series on Mahatma Gandhi. A total of 4.5 lakh students participated across the country, out of which 18 students from various classes were selected as best entries.

The winners will get a certificate of participation. The results are available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in and on the CBSE Expression Series app.

“CBSE has organised Expression Series on Mahatma Gandhi from 19th August to 3rd September 2019. Approximately 4.5 lakh students participated across the country. 4314 shortlisted entries were uploaded by schools on CBSE Expression Series App out of which 18 selected as best entries. Result available at http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in,” read the CBSE release.

The Expression Series was conducted from August 19 to 30, 2019 based on the life, vision and philosophy of the father of the nation. The series is meant to provide a creative outlet to children and provide them with a platform to express themselves on various themes.