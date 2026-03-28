CBSE announces alternative assessment scheme for Class 12th students in West Asia

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 27 announced the alternative assessment scheme for the declaration of Class 12 results in West Asian countries. The decision comes in light of extraordinary circumstances that made it infeasible to conduct board examinations as scheduled.

Due to the prevailing situation in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, CBSE had earlier cancelled examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, along with previously postponed exams. It was also informed that the mode of declaration of results for Class 12 students in these countries would be notified separately.

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The Board stated that the assessment policy aims to ensure fairness, reliability, and transparency while maintaining academic integrity.

Preparation of an objective assessment scheme

Board examinations were scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and exams up to February 28 were conducted successfully before disruptions occurred. Ensuring valid, reliable, fair, and unbiased results under such circumstances was described as an exceptionally challenging task.

Emphasising approximation methods cannot fully match actual examinations, the Board, however, said assessment policy must uphold fairness, reliability, validity, impartiality, and transparency while relying on credible information about student performance.

Identification of student categories

Students were categorised based on the number of examinations they had appeared in, including those who appeared in all, four, three, two, one, or none of their registered subjects. Candidates from previous years registered under the compartment category were also included.

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The Board stated that results can only be declared through an alternate mechanism that provides the most accurate assessment under the prevailing situation.

Existing procedure for assessment

Class 12 assessment consists of two components: Practical/ Internal Assessment and theory examinations. Students are assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, with varying distribution between theory and practical components.

The Board noted that internal assessments had already been completed and uploaded by schools.

Subjects without conducted examinations

A list of subjects was provided where examinations were not conducted, including history, political science, economics, psychology, sociology, mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Informatics Practices, Computer Science, English Core, and several skill-based subjects.

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Each subject included a specified distribution of marks between theory and practical/internal assessment components.

Alternative assessment policy

Students who appeared in all registered subjects will have their results declared based on their performance in those examinations. Candidates from 2025 or earlier registered in one subject under the compartment category will have results declared based on their performance if they appeared, or will be given an opportunity to appear in supplementary examinations in July 2026 if the exam was not conducted.

For students with pending examinations, assessment will be based on theory marks and Practical/Internal Assessment, with schools providing performance data from quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board examinations.

Assessment criteria for theory marks

In subjects with 80 or 70 theory marks, the best performance among quarterly, half-yearly, and final pre-board examinations will be considered. In subjects with 60, 50, or 30 theory marks, final pre-board examination marks will be used.

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If a student was absent in the final pre-board examination, earlier pre-board marks will be considered.

Special cases and general provisions

Students who shifted examination centres to other countries, including India, will have results declared based on their performance in conducted examinations. The Board stated that any additional action required during result preparation will be decided by the competent authority.

Internal assessment and practical marks will remain unchanged as they have already been completed.

Uploading of marks and record maintenance

CBSE will provide a platform for schools to upload marks between April 6 and April 13, 2026. Schools have been instructed to ensure accuracy as no changes will be allowed once marks are submitted.

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Schools are required to securely store all assessment records, including answer books, for verification by the Board.

Verification and compliance

CBSE may verify records to ensure correctness and fairness of uploaded data. In cases of non-compliance or unfair practices, the Board reserves the right to cancel results and take action against schools.

The Board emphasised that uploaded data will be final and no correction requests will be entertained, urging schools to exercise due care.