CBSE and IIT-Gandhinagar to launch 30-30 Eklavya series to decode implementation of NEP

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) have joined hands to launch 30-30 Eklavya, an online interactive education programme to decode effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) across the schools.

Eklavya series intends to take forward the goal of NEP, which emphasises holistic, experiential, and multidisciplinary education over rote learning. The weekly series aims to nurture creativity, out-of-box thinking, conceptual understanding, interdisciplinary education, problem-solving skills, and learning how to learn among school students.

Each live episode will cover the curriculum with interesting real-world examples and stories. For instance, the first episode will talk about Newton’s Laws of Motion by explaining why Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at 36° and the Paris Gun launched the cannonball at 55° even though the textbook says that projectile goes the farthest at 45°.

The episodes will be a combination of science and math concepts. An episode about forces will explain the forces that act on a drop of water coming out of a sprinkler and whether it goes in a spiral or a parabolic path. Another episode will discuss discovering Pi in straight lines and how you can find this miraculous number in the leaves on a footpath.

The series would also cover other topics like electricity and magnetism, sound, number systems and basic arithmetic operations, heat, evolution and cell biology, machines and friction, optics, pressure, and so on.

The Eklavya series will also contain numerous hands-on activities, projects, models, which help in conceptual understanding of difficult topics, PISA-based thought-provoking questions, assignments that promote out-of-box creative thinking and DIY project videos using local material to relate curriculum to life.

Gaurav Kumar Yadav, Co-founder of CCL, IITGN, said, “The content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in the science and math curriculum of class 6-12. Therefore, students from these grades should avail this opportunity to register and participate for conceptual clarity and joyful learning. This will not only help in the exams, but also equip students to develop scientific temper, better navigate their lives, and make informed decisions.”

The 30-30 Eklavya series is scheduled to start on September 26, 2021 and run every Sunday from 4 to 5 pm, on CCL’s YouTube channel. Students, teachers, and STEM enthusiasts of all age groups can participate for free by registering on the programme website: ccl.iitgn.ac.in/eklavya. For teachers, successful completion of the course and submission of homework will be considered equivalent to 30 hours of teacher training/capacity building programme by CBSE.