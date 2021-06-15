CBSE and AICTE launch innovation ambassador programme to train teachers in design thinking, AI

The programme will strengthen teachers' mentoring capacity for nurturing ideas of students. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with the All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to launch the innovation ambassador programme.

Under this, teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools will be trained on five modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights (IPRs), product/prototype development, finance, sales and HR.

Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, AICTE said it can help strengthen the mentoring capacity for nurturing the ideas of students. He said it will systematically foster the culture of innovation in school education across the country.

Manoj Ahuja, chairman, CBSE, informed about the collaborative approach and partnership with AICTE for training programme under the ATAL academy and teachers training in new areas AI, blockchain, coding, and cybersecurity.

He said students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. There is a need to mentor students to align education with the goals of NEP 2020.

Biswajit Saha Director of Training and Skills welcomed the joint efforts of the two premier institutes and stressed creating innovation clubs in schools for nurturing future leaders. More than 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness programme held on the advocacy of the innovation ambassador programme.