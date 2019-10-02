CBSE and Adobe launch Creativity Challenge to celebrate 150th Gandhi Jayanti

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with Adobe to launch a Creativity Challenge across its 20,000 affiliated schools, to promote Gandhian values among students, while providing an impetus to digital literacy and early creative skills development across India.

The Adobe Creativity Challenge portal will open for participation from November 1 for students from class 6 to 12, who can use the Adobe Creative Cloud to prepare and submit projects. The submissions will close on November 20. All nominations will be filed across nine themes related to sustainable development goals and life of Mahatma Gandhi.

In December 2019, nine schools with top submissions, as selected by the contest jury, will be announced as winners and stand a chance to visit the Adobe headquarters in California, USA.

“As part of Digital India, we at CBSE have been on a mission to use technology as an enabler of our education system, and many steps have been taken by our team in this direction. This year, as we celebrate the momentous occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are excited to partner with Adobe. This contest will also play a pivotal role in encouraging more and more students in India to develop creative skills that are crucial for their long-term growth,” stated Dr Anita Karwal, Chairperson, CBSE.

Adobe had earlier released the findings of its research that indicated the intersection of creativity and technology as key to the success of India’s Gen Z students.

The Adobe study, which surveyed 500 Gen Z students and 200 teachers in India, concluded that a staggering 95 per cent of students and 91 per cent of teachers see creativity as essential to students’ future careers. The study also found that 94 per cent of students and 90 per cent of teachers view technology tools playing a key role in Gen Z’s long-term career preparedness.