Considering Covid situation, CBSE allows board examinees to change exam centres

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and fresh surge in cases, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students of classes 10, 12 board exams to change their exam centres for the practical as well as theory exams.

As per a CBSE notification, “It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of classes 10, 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/ theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams.”

The students can change their exam centres by March 25 through a request to their respective schools, the board said, adding that the students need to inform the school from where they wish to appear in the upcoming board exams.

The schools will upload their requests at the CBSE’s official website — cbse.gov.in — by March 31. “In case, change for both theory exam centre and practical is required, both will be changed to one city only. Two separate centres, one for theory, and another one for practical will not be allowed,” read the notification.

The board exams are scheduled to commence on May 4 and will continue till June 10. The results will be published by July 15.