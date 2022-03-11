scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

CBSE alerts students on fake notice regarding Class 12 term-1 result date

The fake notice states that the CBSE Term-1 results will be announced on March 11 at 2 pm. The board has issued a statement stating that this information is fake. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
March 11, 2022 2:27:05 pm
UGC, Fake news, CBSE, CBSE advisory, CBSE boardsThe body has warned students to stay away from misinformation being circulated on media platforms. (Representative image. Pixabay)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a notice on fake news being circulated on Class 12 term-1 results. The board has clarified that no result declaration date has been announced yet. 

Read |CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 result 2022: List of websites, apps to check score

The fake notice states that the CBSE Term-1 results will be announced on March 11 at 2 pm. The board has issued a statement stating that this information is fake. 

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 22, 2021. The results for both the classes are expected to be announced soon. 

The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode. The board clearly stated that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term. The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year. 

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement