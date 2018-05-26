Would have performed better had there been no ‘exam stress’: CBSE AIR 5 Devansh Chandak

CBSE AIR 5 Devansh Chandak CBSE AIR 5 Devansh Chandak

“Three months before the exam, I could not concentrate on my study for even three hours. The peer pressure from the neighbours and the self-expectation affected my exam preparation, resulting in a dip in my performance,” said Devansh Chandak, CBSE topper from West Bengal.

Devansh, a student of Birla High School in Kolkata, secured all-India fifth rank by getting 495 (99%) marks. The topper scored 98 in English, 100 in Chemistry, 99 in Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics respectively.

Aspiring a career as a Computer Science engineer, the topper wants to pursue his dream from IIT Bombay. The JEE Advanced results that will be declared on June 10 will decide his fate. Devansh, who secured 647 ranks in JEE Mains, said that if he could not get through IIT, then he will opt for either BITS Pilani or IIIT Hyderabad.

The topper, however, blamed exam stress for his poor show in the examination. Previous toppers’ achievements and their success stories, he says, did add to the mounting pressure before the exam.

Devansh also went through a three-month meditation before exams. However, it did not help the 18-year-old. The topper said his parents were really supportive and never forced their dreams upon him. Devansh’s parents, Vikas Chandak and Vidhi Chandak, are Chartered Accountants.

“I born in a family of Commerce background, most of my family members are Chartered Accountants (CA). But my parents support me to achieve my dream of becoming a computer science engineer,” said Chandak.

Success mantra of the topper

“Self-study is the key to any success,” the topper emphasised. I studied the materials and books suggested by my school teachers thoroughly and cleared my doubts during the school hours.

Books followed by the toppers for (CBSE +2, JEE exams)

Physics- HC Verma, I.E.Irodov

Chemistry- NCERT (Inorganic), Organic (RK Gupta, SN Sanyal)

Mathematics- NCERT, RD Sharma, Engage Mathematics (Amit Agarwal).

“Exam is not the end of life,” Chandak concludes by giving an advice for the students who will be appearing for the exams next year.

