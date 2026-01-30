CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Class 10th, 12th hall tickets likely in February first week

CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3. CBSE students can expect that the hall tickets for secondary and higher secondary will be issued around this time only.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 11:02 AM IST
CBSE Admit Cards 2026: Class 10th, 12th hall tickets likely in Feb first weekIn CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities. (Image: AI genrated)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations the next week. Once issued, students can access and download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document, and it must be carried to the examination centre on each day of the exam.

Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3. CBSE students can expect that the hall tickets for secondary and higher secondary will be issued around this time only. In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities.

Board Exams 2026: How to download the admit card

Here is how school authorities can download the admit cards from CBSE’s official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2:  Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in details, like user id and password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future references

The admit card 2026 includes details such as the student’s name, roll number, school number, centre number, photograph, subjects with their respective codes, exam dates, admit card ID, date of birth, and the exam name. It will also specify the name and address of the examination centre along with other important instructions that candidates must follow during the examination.

The Board exams for the 2026 session mark a shift for Class 10 students, as CBSE will conduct board exams twice within a single academic year. The first phase is scheduled from February 17 to March 10, while the second optional phase will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

What’s changed for CBSE Class 12 exams 2026?

For Class 12, the CBSE has also revised dates for key papers, including Business Studies, Business Administration, Psychology, and Accountancy. The board said these adjustments were made after considering the large number of subject combinations and national entrance exam dates.

Explaining the complexity, Bhardwaj added, “The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.”

 

