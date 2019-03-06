CBSE accountancy exam full of printing mistakes, students left confused

CBSE class 12 board exam was conducted on March 6, 2019. (Representational Image)

After the mistake of internal choice was spotted in CBSE class 12 English exam, multiple printing errors were reported by students in Class 12 accountancy exam conducted today, March 6 (Wednesday). In set 3, question number 13 erroneously states revaluation account as realisation account.

Another error pointed out by teachers and students alike was a missing entry in Hindi translations while the same was there in English questions. Yet, the CBSE does not consider the printing errors as a big mistake and has instead called the exam a ‘success’ in an official tweet.

#cbseexams2019 CBSE class XII-Accountancy exam conducted smoothly today at 3964 centres for 344807 registered candidates.@PIB_India @HRDMinistry @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 6, 2019

Talking to indianexpress.com, a CBSE spokesperson said, “If a student or a school authority feels there is an error in any exam they can raise queries within 24 hours. Board is accepting complaints via email or letters to the board. After which an expert panel will consider all grievances.” If a complaint is accepted by the expert panel, a corrective measure is undertaken which might also include ‘grace marks’.

The accounts paper was conducted at 3,964 centres across the country and 34,4807 students registered for the same. These errors have been occurring despite CBSE claiming to use technology to ensure smoother and error-free examinations.

Overall, the accountancy exam was found to be easy by students are complaining of time being wasted over the ‘mistakes’ in the question paper.

Meanwhile, reports of alleged CBSE paper leak videos going viral have also been reported. The board has already filled FIR against certain youtube channels and has written to Delhi Police to take strict actions against the guilty for circulating “fake news” and “creating panic”.

An accountancy teacher from Ratna Memorial Public School, Gorakhpur said, “There were many internal choices which gave more opportunities to students, question paper was lengthy but easy, we can expect marks above 95 in the exam. However, printing mistakes in question paper has caused confusion among children.”

Meanwhile, CBSE has issued a circular informing they are planning to bring both class 10 and class 12 results earlier this year as compared to previous years. Reportedly, the result will be declared around May 10.