CBSE 3-language policy: Centre working on implementation plan, SC told

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it was working on suggestions for implementing the CBSE’s policy requiring Class 9 students to study three languages, including two Indian languages.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that CBSE is in the process of working out various modalities and sought time.

The top court took note of the submission and deferred the matter by a week.

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Observing that children should not come under pressure, the top court on August 20 stressed the need to find a solution to issues arising out of the CBSE’s three-language policy for Class 9 students.