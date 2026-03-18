CBSE 2026 Class 12 Economics Exam Analysis: ‘Followed sample paper pattern, well-balanced’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which held the Class 12 economic paper today, March 18, was well balanced and followed the sample paper pattern.

As per Anupam Agnihotri, PGT Economics, Silverline Prestige School, the economics paper held today was moderately but not easy, with a mix of case based and conceptual questions

The CBSE Class 12 economics question paper was divided into two sections: Section A (macro economics) and Section B (Indian economic development). The question paper includes: 20 multiple choice questions (1 mark each), four short answer questions (3 marks each), six short answer questions (4 marks each) and four long answer questions (6 marks each).

Students of Silverline Prestige School found the paper to be NCERT-based, with some questions requiring deeper understanding. Case studies and application-based questions were reportedly tricky. Time management was manageable for students who practiced beforehand.

According to Rulee Nath, PGT- Economics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, “The CBSE Class 12 Economics examination paper was well-balanced and largely moderate in difficulty, aligning with expectations.”

Overall, the question paper followed the pattern and guidelines prescribed in the CBSE sample paper.

The MCQs, Nath added, were moderate, with a few thoughtfully tricky questions aiming to test the conceptual understanding of the students.

Case-based questions were self-explanatory and aligned with the expected syllabus, allowing students to answer them with minimal difficulty. A notable highlight of the paper was that the numerical questions were easy to score. Questions related to national income and basic calculations were straightforward, requiring simple application of formulas rather than complex problem-solving. Overall, the paper maintained a good balance between theory and numericals, with the difficulty level ranging from easy to moderate.”

According to Narsingh Raghav (PGT Commerce), KIIT World School, Gurugram, the examination was conducted for 80 marks with a duration of three hours. The question paper comprised 34 questions, divided into Part A and Part B.

A few MCQs were moderately tricky and certain questions reflected a new pattern. Careful reading and analysis were needed before answering. In certain questions different terminologies were used. Story continues below this ad

Overall, the paper was balanced and well-structured. In general, the Class 12 CBSE Economics paper was considered comprehensive, fair and moderately challenging, Raghav added.

As per Susmita Nath (PGT) and Venketason K (PGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper for the 2026 board examination was observed to be of moderate to slightly difficult level.

A significant feature of the paper, the JIRS teachers said, was the strong emphasis on competency-based questions. Higher order thinking questions are mostly asked in 4 marks category. In both Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development, case study based questions are asked in 6 marks.

The questions required students to engage in careful reading and deep understanding, as many were framed to assess application and analytical skills rather than rote learning. Students needed to interpret the questions precisely to respond accurately.

The paper included a considerable number of application-based questions, encouraging students to apply theoretical concepts to real-life or case-based scenarios, they added, saying that there were no graphical questions in the paper, the number of numerical questions was minimal and greater weightage was given to conceptual clarity and interpretation skills.

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Overall, the paper was well-balanced in terms of syllabus coverage but demanded strong conceptual understanding and analytical ability from students to score high marks, JIRS teachers said.

According to Sonia Rawat, PGT Economics, Global Indian International School, Noida, the CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper 2026 was moderate and well-balanced, closely aligned with NCERT and previous year patterns. Most questions were concept-based, making the paper scoring for well-prepared students. While MCQs and case studies had a few tricky elements, the overall paper was manageable and not lengthy, allowing students to complete it on time. Concept clarity and proper use of keywords were key to scoring high.

Principal Dr Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, while analysing the CBSE Class 12 Economics 2026 paper said that the questions asked were balanced, moderate in difficulty, and closely aligned with the NCERT syllabus.

The paper covered both Macroeconomics and Indian Economic Development with a mix of direct questions, numericals, and application-based questions. Around 20% competency-based questions encouraged conceptual clarity and real-world understanding. However, Case study-based questions required careful reading and time consuming.

As per Suhani Mehta, PGT, Economics, Witty International School, Udaipur, the question paper was well-balanced, incorporating both theoretical concepts and analytical questions. Notably, the pictorial question was conceptual in nature and slightly tricky, requiring deeper understanding.

Students with a strong grasp of fundamental concepts and adequate practice of previous years’ papers would have found the exam manageable. Overall, the paper featured a mix of direct and analytical questions, focusing more on conceptual clarity rather than rote learning. Story continues below this ad

Chahana Chipper, who appeared for the Class 12 Economics exam from Witty International School, Udaipur, said that the Economics paper was easy to moderate in difficulty and thoughtfully designed. “It was well-structured and balanced, covering all key areas of the syllabus, which allowed well-prepared students to approach it with confidence. However, it also required careful reading and a clear understanding of the questions to ensure accuracy in responses,” she added.