CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam on Feb 28; checklist, tips to approach the question paper

— Somya Hooda

Class 12 Chemistry is a high-scoring subject if prepared strategically. With proper revision, conceptual clarity, and NCERT mastery, you can secure excellent marks in the board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 12 chemistry exam on February 28 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Let’s walk through a concise blueprint to help you ace your Chemistry exam.

Exam Tips

– Read every question carefully — especially in Organic conversions.

– In Inorganic Chemistry, write answers strictly as per NCERT language.

– For Organic reactions, always write:

– Reaction

– Reagents/conditions

– Intermediate (if required)

– In Physical Chemistry numericals:

– Write formula first

– Substitute values with units

– Report answer with correct significant figures

– Balance chemical equations properly

– For name reactions, mention the name wherever applicable.

– Do not skip units in numericals