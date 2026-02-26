CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam on Feb 28; checklist, tips to approach the question paper

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Somya Hooda
Class 12 Chemistry is a high-scoring subject if prepared strategically. With proper revision, conceptual clarity, and NCERT mastery, you can secure excellent marks in the board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 12 chemistry exam on February 28 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Let’s walk through a concise blueprint to help you ace your Chemistry exam.
– Read every question carefully — especially in Organic conversions.
– In Inorganic Chemistry, write answers strictly as per NCERT language.
– For Organic reactions, always write:
– Reaction
– Reagents/conditions
– Intermediate (if required)
– In Physical Chemistry numericals:
– Write formula first
– Substitute values with units
– Report answer with correct significant figures
– Balance chemical equations properly
– For name reactions, mention the name wherever applicable.
– Do not skip units in numericals
Focus on the most important chapters first. Give top priority to these high-scoring units:
1. Solutions
2. Electrochemistry
3. Chemical Kinetics
4. Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
5. Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
6. Coordination Compounds
7. d- and f-Block Elements
8. Amines
Even if short on time, never skip:
– Electrochemistry
– Chemical Kinetics
– Coordination Compounds
– Aldehydes & Ketones
– Amines
Physical Chemistry (23 marks)
– Solutions
– Electrochemistry
– Chemical Kinetics
Focus Areas:
– Nernst Equation
– Kohlrausch’s Law
– First-order reaction
– Colligative properties
Organic Chemistry (26 marks)
– Haloalkanes & Haloarenes
– Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
– Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
– Amines
– Biomolecules
Focus Areas:
– Name reactions
– Conversions
– Distinction tests
– Mechanisms (SN1, SN2, Electrophilic substitution)
Inorganic Chemistry (14 marks)
– d- and f-Block
– Coordination Compounds
Focus Areas:
– Crystal Field Theory
– Isomerism
– Magnetic moment formula
– IUPAC naming
Keep these on your “hotlist”:
Physical Chemistry
– Raoult’s Law
– Elevation in Boiling Point
– Depression in Freezing Point
– Nernst Equation
– ΔG = –nFE
– First-order reaction
– Half-life formula
Inorganic Chemistry
– Magnetic Moment: μ=n(n+2) BM
– Reactivity Series
“Please Stop Calling Me A Careless Zebra Instead Try Learning How Copper Saves Gold”
(K, Na, Ca, Mg, Al, Zn, Fe, Pb, H, Cu, Hg, Ag, Au)
– Order of Field Strength (Ligands – Weak to Strong)
“I SCaN You Bravely Carry Mighty Flag”
(I⁻, SCN⁻, Cl⁻, NH₃, en, CN⁻, CO)
– Oxidation stage of Mn
“2, 4, 7 Heaven”
(+2, +4, +7 common states)
If short on time, revise these guaranteed topics:
Derivations:
– Nernst Equation
– Half-life of first-order reaction
– Elevation in boiling point
Important Named Reactions:
– Etard reaction
– Cannizzaro reaction
– Hoffmann bromamide degradation
– Kolbe’s reaction
– Reimer-Tiemann reaction
Important Tests:
– Tollen’s test
– Fehling’s test
– Carbylamine test
– Hinsberg test
– First-order reaction
– Conductivity vs dilution
– EMF vs concentration
– In-text questions
– Back exercise questions
– “Reasoning-based” questions
– NCERT examples. Remember – Inorganic = Direct from NCERT lines.
– If stuck in Organic conversion: Write intermediate steps logically. Partial marks are awarded.
– In Numericals: Even writing formulas and substitution gives step marks.
– In Coordination Compounds: If confused in hybridisation, calculate oxidation state first.
– In Reasoning questions: Use keywords like: Due to higher electronegativity, due to resonance stabilisation, due to +I / –I effect, due to hydrogen bonding
– Start with organic or physical (whichever is strongest).
– Attempt numericals when your mind is fresh.
– Keep last 15 minutes for: checking units, rechecking structures, balancing equations, counting pages
– Use reading time wisely to identify internal choices, mark sure-shot question
– Numericals on Nernst equation
– Cell potential & ΔG
– First-order kinetics
– Colligative property numericals
– Conversions
– Distinguish between compounds
– Name reactions
– Mechanism-based questions
– Biomolecules structures
Organic Chemistry
– IUPAC naming of complexes
– Isomerism
– Magnetic moment
– Colour explanation
– Lanthanoid contraction
The author is PGT Chemistry, Silverline Prestige School