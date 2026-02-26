CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam on Feb 28; checklist, tips to approach the question paper

CBSE will be conducting Class 12 chemistry exam on February 28 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 01:00 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam prep tipsCBSE Class 12 chemistry exam prep tips (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)
— Somya Hooda

Class 12 Chemistry is a high-scoring subject if prepared strategically. With proper revision, conceptual clarity, and NCERT mastery, you can secure excellent marks in the board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 12 chemistry exam on February 28 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Let’s walk through a concise blueprint to help you ace your Chemistry exam.

Exam Tips

– Read every question carefully — especially in Organic conversions.
– In Inorganic Chemistry, write answers strictly as per NCERT language.
– For Organic reactions, always write:
– Reaction
– Reagents/conditions
– Intermediate (if required)
– In Physical Chemistry numericals:
– Write formula first
– Substitute values with units
– Report answer with correct significant figures
– Balance chemical equations properly
– For name reactions, mention the name wherever applicable.
– Do not skip units in numericals

Focus on the most important chapters first. Give top priority to these high-scoring units:

1. Solutions
2. Electrochemistry
3. Chemical Kinetics
4. Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
5. Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
6. Coordination Compounds
7. d- and f-Block Elements
8. Amines

Even if short on time, never skip:

– Electrochemistry
– Chemical Kinetics
– Coordination Compounds
– Aldehydes & Ketones
– Amines

High Weightage Chapters – The “Core Scoring Units”

Physical Chemistry (23 marks)
– Solutions
– Electrochemistry
– Chemical Kinetics

Focus Areas:
– Nernst Equation
– Kohlrausch’s Law
– First-order reaction
– Colligative properties

Organic Chemistry (26 marks)
– Haloalkanes & Haloarenes
– Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
– Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
– Amines
– Biomolecules

Focus Areas:
– Name reactions
– Conversions
– Distinction tests
– Mechanisms (SN1, SN2, Electrophilic substitution)

Inorganic Chemistry (14 marks)
– d- and f-Block
– Coordination Compounds

Focus Areas:
– Crystal Field Theory
– Isomerism
– Magnetic moment formula
– IUPAC naming

Essential formulae to memorise

Keep these on your “hotlist”:

Physical Chemistry

– Raoult’s Law
– Elevation in Boiling Point
– Depression in Freezing Point
– Nernst Equation
– ΔG = –nFE
– First-order reaction
– Half-life formula

Inorganic Chemistry

– Magnetic Moment: μ=n(n+2) BM

Mnemonics for Rapid Recall

– Reactivity Series

“Please Stop Calling Me A Careless Zebra Instead Try Learning How Copper Saves Gold”

(K, Na, Ca, Mg, Al, Zn, Fe, Pb, H, Cu, Hg, Ag, Au)

– Order of Field Strength (Ligands – Weak to Strong)

“I SCaN You Bravely Carry Mighty Flag”

(I⁻, SCN⁻, Cl⁻, NH₃, en, CN⁻, CO)

– Oxidation stage of Mn

“2, 4, 7 Heaven”

(+2, +4, +7 common states)

The “Last Moment” Preparation Checklist

If short on time, revise these guaranteed topics:

Derivations:

– Nernst Equation
– Half-life of first-order reaction
– Elevation in boiling point

Important Named Reactions:

– Etard reaction
– Cannizzaro reaction
– Hoffmann bromamide degradation
– Kolbe’s reaction
– Reimer-Tiemann reaction

Important Tests:

– Tollen’s test
– Fehling’s test
– Carbylamine test
– Hinsberg test

Graph-Based Questions

– First-order reaction
– Conductivity vs dilution
– EMF vs concentration

NCERT Must-Do:

– In-text questions
– Back exercise questions
– “Reasoning-based” questions
– NCERT examples. Remember – Inorganic = Direct from NCERT lines.

Strategy for “Bouncer” Questions

– If stuck in Organic conversion: Write intermediate steps logically. Partial marks are awarded.
– In Numericals: Even writing formulas and substitution gives step marks.
– In Coordination Compounds: If confused in hybridisation, calculate oxidation state first.
– In Reasoning questions: Use keywords like: Due to higher electronegativity, due to resonance stabilisation, due to +I / –I effect, due to hydrogen bonding

Exam Day Management

– Start with organic or physical (whichever is strongest).
– Attempt numericals when your mind is fresh.
– Keep last 15 minutes for: checking units, rechecking structures, balancing equations, counting pages
– Use reading time wisely to identify internal choices, mark sure-shot question

Frequently Asked Questions (Most Repeated Topics)

Physical Chemistry

– Numericals on Nernst equation
– Cell potential & ΔG
– First-order kinetics
– Colligative property numericals

Organic Chemistry

– Conversions
– Distinguish between compounds
– Name reactions
– Mechanism-based questions
– Biomolecules structures

Organic Chemistry

– IUPAC naming of complexes
– Isomerism
– Magnetic moment
– Colour explanation
– Lanthanoid contraction

The author is PGT Chemistry, Silverline Prestige School

 

