CBSE 2026 Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: ‘Followed sample paper pattern; easy to moderate questions’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Class 12 geography exam today. The paper, according to experts in the field and students who took the exam, followed the pattern and guidelines prescribed in the CBSE sample paper. The level of difficulty ranged from easy to moderate.

The CBSE Class 12 geography exam was held for 70 marks. The question paper was divided into five sections – A, B, C, D and E. While Section A carried one mark questions, Sections B and C carried three marks questions and Section D and E carried five marks questions.

Read More | Exclusive | Next session, 3 languages in CBSE Class 6 — English can be a ‘foreign’ option

As per Namita Kalita, PGT- Geography, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, most of the questions were direct and strictly based on the NCERT textbook. Students who have studied the NCERT content thoroughly can attempt the paper with confidence and score well.

“The language of the questions was simple, clear, and student-friendly. Case-based questions were straightforward and within the expected syllabus, allowing students to answer them without much difficulty. The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, allowing students to apply concepts with clarity. The five-mark questions also maintained a moderate level, focusing on analytical and application-oriented thinking,” the PGT Geography teacher added, saying that a few multiple-choice questions are tricky but manageable with careful reading. The map-based questions are simple, familiar, and scoring in nature. Considering all the questions, time management would not be a major concern.

Overall, the question paper was well-balanced, including a suitable mix of knowledge-based, analytical, and application-oriented questions. The geography paper can be considered fair, balanced, and student-friendly.

This year’s Class 12 CBSE geography board examination provided a reassuring experience for students, as the question paper was fair, well-structured, and student-friendly. All sets were accessible and closely aligned with the expected examination pattern, Jinesh Choudhary, PGT Geography, Witty International School, Udaipur, Rajasthan said, while analysing the paper.

The overall difficulty level was moderate, enabling well-prepared students to attempt the paper with confidence. Most questions were drawn directly from the prescribed syllabus, ensuring familiarity and clarity. The paper maintained a balanced blend of theoretical concepts and practical application, making it manageable within the allotted time.

The questions were clearly worded, free from ambiguity, and strictly based on the syllabus. Students who prepared consistently found the paper scoring and balanced in nature, the Udaipur teacher added.

Story continues below this ad

As per students from the same school, the paper was clearly framed and closely aligned with the NCERT syllabus, making it accessible for well-prepared students.

“The difficulty level ranged from easy to moderate, with a good balance of theory and application-based questions. The map work section was particularly scoring, and the paper was comfortably manageable within the given time. Overall, it was a balanced and student-friendly examination,” the students said.