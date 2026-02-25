CBSE 2026 Class 10th Exam Science Analysis: What was the difficulty level of paper today?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 25 conducted the science paper of Class 10. The paper, according to teachers and students who appeared for the exam, aligned with the sample paper shared by the board and was well-balanced. The difficulty level of the CBSE 2026 science Class 10 questions was moderate.

According to Dr Shikha Sharma, HOD Science, Silverline Prestige School, the Class 10 science paper included a good mix of competency-based and moderate questions, which assesses the application of knowledge. The paper was average, and the questions were mainly CBSE sample paper-based, Sharma added.

A few questions were direct and easy to answer. The MCQs and competency-based questions were also of average difficulty and tricky too, ensuring a balanced assessment. Students finished the paper well in time and were satisfied with the level of the paper. Overall, all the sets were easy to moderate.

The CBSE Class 10 science exam was held for 80 marks and students were given three hours to complete the paper. The question paper consisted of 39 questions divided into three sections. While section A was biology, section B and section C were chemistry and physics, respectively. All questions were compulsory. However, an internal choice was provided in some questions.

As per Kaberi Buragohain, TGT- Science, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the Class 10 Science question paper 2026 was well-structured and maintained a good balance, making it moderate in difficulty—neither too easy nor too tough.

The paper followed the usual CBSE pattern and was based on conceptual understanding and competency-based questions that were simple to comprehend.

The question paper was completely based on NCERT and mainly tested basic concepts and fundamental understanding rather than tricky or application-based problems, the Assam teacher added, saying that the exam focused on assessing students’ core knowledge while also including questions that encouraged critical thinking.

The expected average score is likely to be high this year, as students who prepared NCERT thoroughly would perform well. Though the number of numerical problems was comparatively fewer, making the paper manageable to complete within the given time.

The MCQs were based on conceptual clarity, and most of them were straightforward. The case-based questions were also moderately set. Overall, the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2026 was comparatively more moderate than the previous year’s paper and can be considered a scoring paper for well-prepared students.

CBSE Class 10 Science Analysis: Section-wise

According to Parvathy V – PGT physics and academic coordinator, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the paper was a mix of straightforward questions and concept-based questions. It followed the revised pattern, focusing on competency based learning and application of concepts.

CBSE Class 10 Section A – Biology

The paper, according to Parvathy V, was well-balanced and thoughtfully designed. It covered all major concepts from the syllabus, giving students a fair chance to show their understanding and clarity of concept. It is a mix of straightforward and thought-provoking questions, all of which were scoring with proper preparation. It not only tested the knowledge effectively but also ensured critical thinking. Overall, it was a well-structured, student- friendly, scoring paper.

CBSE Section B Chemistry Analysis

The Chemistry section was commendably straightforward, with all three question sets featuring nearly identical questions, Parvathy V said, while analysing the paper. The paper was direct and comprehensive, covering all mark levels, thereby rendering it readily accessible to students. A thorough understanding of the NCERT textbook is likely to have greatly benefited students in tackling the exam.

CBSE Section C Physics Analysis

Physics section was mildly difficult, the JIRS teacher said. The MCQ was easy to attempt. The two and three marks were moderate, while the case study urges students to connect and apply. The five marks question on electricity in sets 1 and 2, required attentive calculation, while in set 3, it was a straight application of the formula.