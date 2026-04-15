CBSE 2026 Class 10th Results: Ten things you need to know ahead of results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce board exam results in the coming days this month. When CBSE –the largest national school board with around 33,000 affiliated schools – announced changes to the 2026 class 10 board exam schedule last year, it said that the result of the first class 10 board exam being held this year will be declared in April.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Update Here

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Ten things you need to know

· For the first time, CBSE is conducting two board exams for class 10 this year. In line with the National Education Policy 2020 recommendation of reducing the “high stakes” nature of a single exam, the Board is offering a second set of exams in May that students can choose to take. Students who have appeared in three or more subjects in the first set of exams can choose to improve their performance in a maximum of three subjects out of science, math, social science, and languages in the second set. Students who haven’t cleared one or more of their papers in the first set of exams can also give the second set of papers. Class 10 students in West Asian countries where exams for some subjects were cancelled on account of the conflict can also write the second set of papers.