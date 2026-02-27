CBSE Class 10 Feb 27 Exam Analysis: What was the difficulty level of Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence papers?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 27 held the Class 10 computer applications, information technology and artificial intelligence papers. The paper, according to experts and students, followed the pattern given in the sample papers.

The question paper followed the CBSE blueprint and was divided into Section A (Objective Type Questions) and Section B (Subjective Type Questions). Section A included MCQs from Employability Skills and core AI topics such as the AI Project Cycle, supervised and unsupervised learning, NLP, computer vision, evaluation metrics, and ethical frameworks. Most questions were direct and based on the prescribed syllabus, Samrity Khurana, subject matter expert, Seth MR Jaipuria Schools, Corporate Office at Delhi said.

Section B comprised short and long answer questions that tested conceptual clarity and practical understanding. Students were required to explain key concepts such as train-test split, overfitting, precision, AI domains, and differences between AI, ML, and Deep Learning. Scenario-based questions assessed the application of knowledge.

Overall, the paper maintained a good balance of theory and application. Well-prepared students found it straightforward and scoring, Khurana added.

As per Deepika Aggarwal, PGT Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School, the Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) were easy and student-friendly, with most students finding the papers simple, clear, and manageable to complete on time.

The questions focused mainly on practical understanding and basic concepts rather than rote memorisation, and many were similar to those in the official CBSE sample papers and handbook, making the overall exam straightforward and well-balanced.

Read More | Exclusive | Next session, 3 languages in CBSE Class 6 — English can be a ‘foreign’ option

According to Principal Dr Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, the Class 10 Artificial Intelligence examination was well-received by students, who expressed satisfaction with the overall paper. They reported that all questions were strictly based on the prescribed syllabus and were not difficult to attempt. The question paper was thoughtfully designed, well-balanced, and appropriately structured without being lengthy.

The paper effectively catered to students of varying abilities. The four-mark questions, particularly those based on Bag of Words and Confusion Matrix, were considered scoring and straightforward. Additionally, most of the multiple-choice questions were application-based, encouraging conceptual understanding rather than rote learning.

Overall, the examination was comprehensive, fair, and student-friendly, Kapur added.

Story continues below this ad

As per Shilpi Arora, HOD Computer Science, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, the Class 10 Information Technology (402) paper was balanced and student-friendly.

The paper strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern. Most questions were competency-based and focused on practical understanding of the topics. Students were able to finish the paper on time. Most of the MCQ’s and subjective questions were direct and situation based, while short and long-answer questions tested conceptual clarity. Rigorous practice and the sample papers shared helped them to solve even the tricky questions with ease and accuracy. All the students were very happy as the exam went really very well. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate and paper was scoring.

CBSE Class 10 IT Analysis

The CBSE Information Technology (402) paper was well-balanced, student-friendly, and aligned with the curriculum, according to Nimish Srivastava, HOD – Information Technology, Witty International School, Bhilwara. The paper focused on conceptual clarity and application, making it easy to moderate for students who had practised consistently.

Section A had direct, textbook-based questions on Employability Skills, LibreOffice Writer, Calc, and DBMS basics, allowing well-prepared students to score full marks. Section B tested descriptive and practical understanding through application-based tasks, with adequate internal choices and no ambiguous questions.

“The IT paper was easy and I was able to complete it comfortably within the given time,” said Ayush Agarwal, Grade 10, Witty International School, Bhilwara. Strong results are expected, with many students likely to achieve excellent scores.

The IT paper was held for a total of 50 marks and was divided into two sections — Section A (Objective Type Questions) and Section B (Subjective Type Questions) — with internal choices provided as per the CBSE blueprint.

Story continues below this ad

Section A comprised multiple-choice questions from Employability Skills and Subject-Specific Skills. Most questions were direct and based on the prescribed syllabus. Topics such as communication skills, entrepreneurship, sustainable development goals, and workplace safety were straightforward. Questions from LibreOffice Writer, Calc, and Base assessed practical knowledge of software tools.

Section B included short and long answer questions testing conceptual clarity in areas such as emotional intelligence, ICT skills, data and information, digital documentation, spreadsheets, and database management.

According to Samrity Khurana, Subject Matter Expert, Seth MR Jaipuria Schools, Corporate Office – Delhi, the paper emphasised conceptual understanding rather than rote learning. While most questions were direct, a few application-based questions in the database and spreadsheet sections required careful thinking. Students who had practised hands-on work in LibreOffice found the paper manageable.

The paper was balanced and student-friendly, says Shilpi Arora, HOD Computer Science, GIIS Noida. The paper followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern, with most questions focusing on practical understanding. Students finished the paper on time, finding MCQs and subjective questions direct and situation-based. “All the students were very happy as the exam went really very well,” Arora adds. The difficulty level was moderate, making the paper scoring.

Story continues below this ad

Bhavesh Gandhi, subject matter expert at Lancers Army Schools, while analysing the CBSE Class 10 IT paper said that the paper was very easy and largely based on the NCERT syllabus. Most questions were direct from textbook and similar to sample paper MCQs.

Section-wise, Gandhi added, section A comprised objective type questions (MCQs) and was a scoring section. It did not contain any tricky or out-of-syllabus questions. TheMCQs were straightforward, and many answers could be attempted directly from textbook knowledge, he added.

Section B comprised subjective type questions and the paper, according to him, was easy to write based on both theory and practical concepts. Questions with sub-questions were very easy to write without any much burden, he added, saying that the overall paper difficulty level was easy to moderate.