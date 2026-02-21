CBSE 2026 Class 10 English exam analysis here

The English Communicative and English Language and Literature papers of Class 10 were held for 80 marks and the time allotted was three hours.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 01:59 PM IST
The Class 10 English Communicative and English Language and Literature papers were held todayThe Class 10 English Communicative and English Language and Literature papers were held today (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 21 today conducted the English Communicative and English Language and Literature papers of Class 10. The papers were held for 80 marks and the time allotted was three hours. The English exam question paper was a balanced one, say experts. The difficulty level of the CBSE 2025 English Class 10 questions was easy to moderate.

The English communicative paper comprised of four sections. While section A was reading skills, sections B, C and D comprised of writing skills, grammar and literature, respectively.

The English language and literature paper comprised of three sections (A, B and C) – reading skills; grammar and creative writing skills; and literature textbook.

The question paper followed the prescribed format, with a balanced distribution of questions from all sections, catering to students of different ability levels, Sunita Virmani, TGT English, Global Indian International School, Noida, said, while analysing the paper. It was a good blend, allowing below-average, average, and above-average students to attempt confidently. The sections were clear and well-structured, and students were well-prepared due to ample practice, completing the paper on time, Virmani added.

According to Vinnita Maheshwari, subject matter expert, Lancers Army Schools, the English paper was overall moderate to easy.

The paper was student-friendly, fair, and scoring, with most questions directly from the syllabus. It allowed students to showcase concept clarity, with balanced choices and clear guidelines, she added, saying that a few questions required analytical thinking, but nothing was out of syllabus. The paper was well-balanced, manageable, and scoring.

As per Mahima Dudeja, PGT English – JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the overall Class 10 English Language and Literature (184) paper was moderately easy. The language used was lucid and coherent, which likely enabled smooth comprehension for most students. The paper appeared balanced and well-structured, giving due weightage to the prescribed syllabus. Most questions were competency-based, expecting students to think critically, compare and contrast ideas, and draw logical conclusions rather than rely solely on rote learning.

Students who could interpret figurative and metaphorical meanings clearly had an advantage, as several questions served as a quiet test of analytical ability. A well-read and well-prepared student would be able to take the paper in their stride, with preparation truly standing them in good stead, leaving them with a sense of confidence and contentment after the attempt.

Section-wise, Section A (Reading) was accessible with straightforward questions requiring careful reading. Section B (Grammar and Writing) had consistent grammar, but a punctuation error in reported speech might’ve caused confusion. Section C (Literature) had understanding-based questions, easiest for students with a firm grasp of themes and messages, the JIRS teacher said.

Overall, the paper was fair, syllabus-aligned, and student-friendly, with a clear tilt towards competency and comprehension. It rewarded students who read attentively and thought deeply, while remaining manageable for those who prepared well. Apart from the minor punctuation issue in reported speech, the paper was appropriately designed to assess both language skills and interpretative maturity.

According to Gitika Haloi, PGT-English, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the question paper focused on comprehension, critical thinking, and application-based learning. The first reading comprehension passage was based on a current issue and was moderately critical, requiring careful understanding and analysis. The second passage, which was case-based, was easy and direct. The grammar section was application-based and tested the learners’ ability to use grammatical rules in context. The writing section dealt with common and familiar topics, making it easier for learners to organise their ideas.

The literature section was easy, Haloi said. However, she added, it expected learners to have a broader view and sound knowledge of the topics and subtopics. The paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions. Overall, the paper was analytical, well-structured, and student-friendly, though proper time management was essential.

 

