CBSE 2026 Board Exam Social Science Analysis: How was the Class 10th paper today?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Social Science exam held on March 7, covering the four sections of History, Geography, Political Science (Civics), and Economics, was well-structured, balanced and of easy to moderate level difficulty.

Chinka Kapoor, HOD Social Science at Silverline Prestige School, said that the social science board examination paper was well-structured and balanced. All three sets maintained a similar pattern and level of difficulty. Most questions, the HOD said, were direct and syllabus-based, while a few required critical thinking and careful interpretation.

Overall, it was a balanced paper that allowed students to effectively demonstrate their understanding of the subject.

The overall difficulty level was easy to moderate, making the paper accessible to students who had prepared thoroughly from the NCERT textbooks, Vishwajeet Pandey (TGT) and Pratibha Shinghal (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said while analysing the paper.

The question paper reflected CBSE’s emphasis on competency based assessment, combining direct and concept based questions with a few that required analytical thinking due to slightly twisted language. However, the answers remained straightforward for students with clear conceptual understanding. The paper maintained balanced coverage across all four sections and encouraged conceptual clarity over rote learning. Overall, it was fair, student friendly, and well aligned with the curriculum, likely enabling many students to score well.

As per Gaurav Singh, TGT SST, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, the Class 10 social science paper was of moderate difficulty level. The question paper was well-balanced and strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern.

The objective section included a mix of direct and concept-based questions. The short-answer and long-answer questions required clear conceptual understanding and the ability to explain answers with relevant points. Case-study questions tested students’ analytical skills and conceptual understanding. Map-based questions from Geography and History were manageable for well-prepared students.

Most students were able to complete the paper within the given time, although a few questions required careful reading and interpretation. Overall, the paper was balanced and fair for students who had prepared thoroughly, Singh added.

Vinita Sah, Subject Matter Expert at Lancers Army Schools, while reviewing the Class 10 Social Science board exam said that the paper was moderate to difficult.

Straightforward questions from the prescribed syllabus allowed students to attempt confidently. Short answers and objective-type questions were easy, but long answers were challenging and required analytical thinking. The paper covered major topics but felt slightly unbalanced due to tougher higher-mark questions, affecting time management.

According to Priyanka Swami, TGT-Social Science, KIIT World School, Gurugram, the CBSE social science exam followed the same section-wise pattern and format as given in the official sample papers, which made the paper familiar for students.

The overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate. Most questions were directly based on NCERT, so students who had prepared well from the textbook were able to attempt the paper confidently. The Economics section was scoring, while Political Science included good comparison-based questions that tested conceptual understanding. In Geography, mostly questions were concept based.

Overall, the paper was balanced and fair. Students who had prepared well from NCERT and practiced the sample paper pattern should be able to score good marks, the KIIT World School teacher added.