Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Portal open for students with special needs to avail facilities

CBSE Board Exams 2023: According to the official notice, the portal will be open from December 22 till December 30, 2022.

CBSE Board exams 2023, CBSE datesheet, CBSETo login, students would require to key in their their login ID and password, and then select the facility opted by the CWSN students. (Representative image)
CBSE 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education today opened an online portal for students of special needs (CWSN). Through this portal, these students will be able to avail facilities in the upcoming CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. The portal is now available at the official CBSe website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the portal will be open from December 22 till December 30, 2022. To avail facilities, students will have to login at the Parkisha Sangam portal available at the official CBSE website. To login, students would require to key in their their login ID and password, and then select the facility opted by the CWSN students.

“It is desired that if CWSN students wish to avail any facility, the school will fill the details on the portal. No such request will be entertained offline later on,” says notice.

Meanwhile, the board has not yet released the schedule for the board exams of classes 10 and 12. Once announced, the datesheet for the board exams will be uploaded at the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. A CBSE official had told indianexpress.com a few days ago that the datesheet will be announced only after it is completely finalisd. “There are some things that as a Board we need to take care of and prepare for, and till the time we are completely sure of everything, we will not release the date sheet,” Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told indianexpress.com.

