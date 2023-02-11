CBSE Boards 2023: Here’s how previous year’s toppers spent last days before board exams

CBSE Board exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams for this year from February 15. The last few days before the exam are most important not just in terms of preparation but for keeping oneself positive and motivated.

We talked to CBSE toppers of the previous year to know what they did before the exam to maintain their mental equilibrium for optimum performance on exam day.

Harshit Chodhary – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (99%, Humanities)

I used to study for six to seven hours a day in the final days prior to the board exam. Since the first exam was English, I only studied English for five or six days before the exam. I used to revise texts, practice exercises, and study previous years’ English question papers.

To relieve stress, I used to play games on the PlayStation, and go out with friends to catch a break from the hectic schedule of exams.

Megha Goenka – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (98%, Commerce)

Frankly speaking, I didn’t get enough time to study as I had my sibling’s wedding close to the exams. Unlike other students who studied 11 to 12 hours daily, I studied a maximum of three to four hours. In the last few days, I just practised sample papers available on the CBSE website and gave every theory chapter a read. I would suggest Board students not to panic because I ruined one of the exams owing to stress and panic.

Sahaana Ramesh – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (99.2%, Humanities)

I used to wake up at 7 am daily to revise previous years’ question papers and concepts in the last few days. I prepared a study schedule that aligned with the board’s date sheet to be more disciplined in my revision. I didn’t stop watching movies and going out for a walk as they de-stressed me.

Alongside, I dedicated one hour daily to English for the CUET exam, as during that time there was not much clarity about the CUET exam syllabus and pattern for the English exam.

Khushi Sharma – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (99.25%, Commerce)

I spent more time revising in the last few days before the exams but did not focus on the learning part. I studied for a maximum of four to five hours a day in the last week. I was active on social media and remained in touch with my friends. This helped in distracting myself from exam phobia and panic. I also listened to music. I followed the same schedule till the last day before the exams.

Sneha Dey – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (97.8%, Commerce)

Like any other student, social media was a distraction for me as well. However, unlike many others, I didn’t completely cut it off during my exams because there has to be a balance. This helped me in keeping my composure in the last days before the exam. A day before the exam, I only focused on revision and dedicated two to three hours to it. Prior to that, I relaxed and kept myself calm by interacting with friends and family.

Nikita Kiran – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (99.6%, Science)

In the last week before the exam, I invested three-four hours a day in studying. I am a state-level badminton player and continued to play the sport even during exam time. I also engaged myself in learning games online to break the monotony.

Shreyas Kumar – CBSE Class 12 topper 2022 (96.4%, Science)

I love singing and I like to invest time in music during examinations. I studied for just two hours and then I jammed with my brother or I took the guitar and played music alone in my room. It kept me composed and stress-free. I mostly played melodious songs on the guitar and loved to listen to ghazals.

(With inputs from Reeya Soni)