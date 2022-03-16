CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021-22: How to check

CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the result of Class 12 term-1 examination. Students will be able to access their result from the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode from December 1 to December 22, 2021. For the first time, the Board conducted exams on an OMR sheet for multiple-choice questions. Each question carried equal marks that aggregated to a total of 40 marks.

Even though marks will be declared, CBSE announced that no student will fail or pass on the basis of Term 1 result. The final result will be declared after the second-term examination.

CBSE 12th Term-1 result : How to check the score

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference

Term 2 examinations will be conducted in March- April 2022, in an offline mode. The question paper for the second term will include questions from the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus (that has been uploaded on the CBSE website). It will not just include objective-type questions but questions of different formats. The sample question papers for the second term are expected to be released soon.