CBSE 12th supplementary Result 2026: How to download marksheet from DigiLocker?

The board has uploaded the direct link to access the CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 on cbse.gov.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th supplementary results 2026 today on its official website – cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the compartmental exams can expect the marksheets from the aforementioned website or the DigiLocker mobile application. Class 12 students will be required to enter their roll number, admit card number, school number, and mother’s name on the login page to access their marksheets.

CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28 at various examination centres across India, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for major subjects. The exam was carried out for students who could not achieve the minimum passing marks in any subject in this year’s main board examination. The CBSE 12th result 2026 for the main board exams was released earlier this year, on May 13. As per the official data released by the board, a total of 1,63,800 students were placed in the compartment category.