CBSE 12th supplementary Result 2026: How to download marksheet from DigiLocker?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th supplementary results 2026 today on its official website – cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the compartmental exams can expect the marksheets from the aforementioned website or the DigiLocker mobile application. Class 12 students will be required to enter their roll number, admit card number, school number, and mother’s name on the login page to access their marksheets.
CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28 at various examination centres across India, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for major subjects. The exam was carried out for students who could not achieve the minimum passing marks in any subject in this year’s main board examination. The CBSE 12th result 2026 for the main board exams was released earlier this year, on May 13. As per the official data released by the board, a total of 1,63,800 students were placed in the compartment category.
Step-by-step guide to download marksheets from DigiLocker Mobile App
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to easily download their CBSE compartment examination results from the DigiLocker mobile application or its official website.
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker Mobile Application on your smartphone or visit digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign in to the app using your credentials. Students must create a DigiLocker account if they do not have one already.
Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and select your education board as ‘Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’.
Step 4: Click on the document titled ‘Class XII Supplementary’.
Step 5: Provide all the required details such as your roll number, admit card number, school number, and mother’s name and then tap on ‘Get Document’.
Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.
The board had conducted the CBSE Class 12 main board exam 2026 from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The overall pass percentage for this academic year was reported to be at 85.20%. Girl candidates recorded a higher pass percentage of 88.86% compared to 82.13% for boys. For the forthcoming compartment exam results, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.