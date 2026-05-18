CBSE to refund Class 12 re-evaluation fee if marks improve; offers student helpline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major relief for students seeking post-result services after the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results this year. In an official notice, the board said students applying for scanned copies of answer books, verification of marks, or re-evaluation will now have to pay significantly reduced fees compared to earlier stipulated rates. CBSE has also clarified that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded if a student’s marks increase after the process.

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The board has reduced the fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets from Rs 700 to Rs 100. Similarly, the fee for verification of issues observed in answer books has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The re-evaluation fee has been brought down from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question. CBSE said the move has been taken to ensure that no student is left behind from availing post-result facilities because of financial constraints.