CBSE to refund Class 12 re-evaluation fee if marks improve; offers student helpline

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major relief for students seeking post-result services after the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results this year. In an official notice, the board said students applying for scanned copies of answer books, verification of marks, or re-evaluation will now have to pay significantly reduced fees compared to earlier stipulated rates. CBSE has also clarified that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded if a student’s marks increase after the process.
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The board has reduced the fee for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets from Rs 700 to Rs 100. Similarly, the fee for verification of issues observed in answer books has also been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100. The re-evaluation fee has been brought down from Rs 100 per question to Rs 25 per question. CBSE said the move has been taken to ensure that no student is left behind from availing post-result facilities because of financial constraints.
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As per the official schedule released by CBSE, students can apply for scanned copies of evaluated answer books from May 19 to May 22, 2026. The window for verification of issues observed in answer sheets will remain open from May 26 to May 29. Applications for re-evaluation can also be submitted during the notified period through the official CBSE portals.
The board reiterated that the overall process for post-result activities remains unchanged as per the earlier notification issued on May 15. CBSE also urged schools to widely disseminate the information among students and parents so that applications can be submitted within the stipulated timeline. The board said it remains committed to maintaining a ‘transparent, fair, and student-friendly evaluation system.’
Meanwhile, CBSE has also launched dedicated support facilities for students and parents facing stress or confusion after the results. A tele-counselling helpline has been activated at 1800-11-8004 to assist students, parents, and schools with exam, result, and evaluation-related guidance. Students can also write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for official assistance regarding post-result queries and clarification.
The CBSE Class 12 results this year recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. Girls outperformed boys once again, while over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks.