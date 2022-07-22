CBSE 12th Results 2022: Noida girl tops country with a perfect score of 500/500

With 100 marks in all five of her papers, Yuvakshi Vig (17) from Noida achieved a perfect score of 500/500 in her Class 12 CBSE exams, making her the country topper.

CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”. However, Vig’s performance leaves little room for doubt as far as the national topper is concerned.

Yuvakshi, a student of Amity International School Noida, had appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the CBSE exams. When the CBSE class 12 results were released Friday morning, she was elated to find out that she had scored a perfect 100 in all of them.

“I wasn’t really expecting it. I had given all my attention to what I was doing and just hoped for the best possible outcome,” she said.

She wants to study B.A. (Honours) Psychology in Delhi University (DU).

Though she is happy with her Class 12 results that may not be enough to get her into the programme and college of her choice at DU. She has appeared for a few papers in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), on the basis of which admissions to all undergraduate programmes across all central universities will be conducted this year. She has one CUET paper left.

The batch which received their results Friday have studied through most of Class 11 and 12 in the online mode. While the shift from offline to online proved to be challenging for many, Yuvakshi said it was smooth sailing for her.

“The first few months of online learning were difficult because it was something that I had to adjust to. But my teachers were always there for me and they made online learning seem as normal as possible. I do not feel like I suffered academically because of this,” she said.