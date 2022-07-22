scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Noida girl tops country with a perfect score of 500/500

Yuvakshi, a student of Amity International School in Noida, had appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the CBSE exams.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 2:15:21 pm
CBSE 12th result, CBSE result, CBSE class 12 term result, CBSE, CBSE topperCBSE 12th results 2022: She wants to study B.A. (Honours) Psychology in Delhi University (DU). (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

With 100 marks in all five of her papers, Yuvakshi Vig (17) from Noida achieved a perfect score of 500/500 in her Class 12 CBSE exams, making her the country topper.

CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”. However, Vig’s performance leaves little room for doubt as far as the national topper is concerned.

Read |liveCBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Yuvakshi, a student of Amity International School Noida, had appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the CBSE exams. When the CBSE class 12 results were released Friday morning, she was elated to find out that she had scored a perfect 100 in all of them.

“I wasn’t really expecting it. I had given all my attention to what I was doing and just hoped for the best possible outcome,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

She wants to study B.A. (Honours) Psychology in Delhi University (DU).

Read |liveCBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Though she is happy with her Class 12 results that may not be enough to get her into the programme and college of her choice at DU. She has appeared for a few papers in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), on the basis of which admissions to all undergraduate programmes across all central universities will be conducted this year. She has one CUET paper left.

The batch which received their results Friday have studied through most of Class 11 and 12 in the online mode. While the shift from offline to online proved to be challenging for many, Yuvakshi said it was smooth sailing for her.

Also read |CBSE 12th Results 2022: Unequal weightage to Term 1 and Term 2 performance

“The first few months of online learning were difficult because it was something that I had to adjust to. But my teachers were always there for me and they made online learning seem as normal as possible. I do not feel like I suffered academically because of this,” she said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement