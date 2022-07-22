scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: PM Modi advises students to follow ‘inner calling’

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a series of tweets emphasised that exams are not the only measure of success.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 4:49:26 pm
PM Modi interacting with students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. (File photo: YouTube/Narendra Modi)

— Harleenn Agarwal

Congratulating students who cleared class 12 CBSE exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said they should follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about.

The PM said students who may not be satisfied with their results should not be disheartened since “one exam will never define who they are”. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the overall pass percentage of 92.71 is an indicator of the hard work put in by the students.

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Girls outshine boys, all transgender students declared pass

“Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success,” Modi tweeted.

The PM added that innumerable opportunities await the students. “I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours. Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come,” he said in a series of tweets.

Pradhan noted that all government, government aided schools have achieved a higher pass percentage than private schools. “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (98.93%), Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04%), other govt (93.38%) and govt-aided schools (94.81%) have achieved better pass percentage than independent and private schools (92.2%),” he tweeted.

The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71, with girls’ pass percentage 3.29% higher than boys. Pradhan said girls outperforming boys was a positive change in society. This is a jump from the previous year, where girls performed better in the 12th board examinations by a small margin of 0.54%.

Remembering himself as an average student, Pradhan emphasised that exams are not the only measure of success. “The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. I remember myself as an average student who did not score high in exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work.” he tweeted.

Further, he lauded the efforts of the CBSE team, teachers and staff for successfully conducting examinations in two phases, in over 13 thousand centres within India and 26 other countries, while overcoming unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

