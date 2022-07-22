scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Overall pass percentage dips, fewer students scoring 95% and above

CBSE 12th Results 2022: This year, 33,432 candidates or 2.33% of the total have scored above 95%, down from 70,004 (or 5.73%) in 2021. About 1.3 lakh candidates, or 9.39% of all candidates, have scored above 90%.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 12:21:12 pm
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Girls have outperform boys this year.

CBSE 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of Class 12 board examinations on Friday, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. The result is available at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Read |liveCBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Girls outperform boys, Trivandrum best performing region

This is significantly lower than the pass percentage last year when board examinations had to be cancelled in wake of the second wave of the Covid19 pandemic.

This difference in performance between the year 2021 and 2022 is also evident in the number of students who have scored 95 per cent and above. This year, 33,432 candidates or 2.33 per cent of the total have scored above 95 per cent, down from 70,004 (or 5.73 per cent) in 2021. About 1.3 lakh candidates, or 9.39 per cent of all candidates, have scored above 90%.

In 2021, the Board had tabulated results of Class 12 students through a complex formula that factored in students’ performance in school and also Class 10 board exams. The Board drew on students’ results in their Class X board exams, Class XI final examinations, Class XII internal tests and examinations conducted in the schools during the course of the year and board Internal Assessment and Practical Examination scores.

To avoid a repeat of what happened in 2021, for the academic year 2021-22, the Board held two exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results announced for Class 12 on Friday, give 30 per cent weightage to students’ performance in the Term 1 exam held November-December last year and Term 2 exam held in April-May this year.

Like the last few years, CBSE has stated that it will not be announcing a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It has however stated that it will be issuing merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

Overall, girls have performed better than boys with a nationwide pass percentage of 94.54 per cent. Boys have recorded a nationwide pass percentage of 91.25 per cent.

