CBSE 12th results 2019: PM Narendra Modi congratulates students

CBSE 12th results 2019: Congratulating the successful students of the CBSE 12th examination this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support.”

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2019

The HRD minister Prakash Javadekar also wished the topper in his tweet. “Congratulations team #CBSE for conducting hassle-free & glitch-free Class 12th Board examinations and declaring results in record time,” tweeted Prakash Javadekar. He said he called and congratulated Hansika Shukla for securing the first position in CBSE 12th board examinations throughout the country.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

This year, sons of two ministers also participated in the exam including son of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former HRD minister Smriti Irani. Arvind Kejriwal’s son passed CBSE 12th exam with 96.4 per cent, while Smriti Irani’s son scored 91 per cent. “With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude,” tweeted Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the Delhi CM.

“Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom,” tweeted ex-HRD minister Smriti Irani.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 examination on Thursday, May 5. A total of 83.4 per cent students passed this year’s examination.

Trivandrum topped among districts with 98.2 per cent.

The pass percentage of Kendriya Vidyalaya is 98.54 per cent while for JNV schools, it is 96.62 per cent. Javadekar tweeted that the government schools have fared better.

Among districts, the top performing region is Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by the Chennai region scoring the pass percentage is 92.93%.

Girls outshine boys by registering 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 examination this year. The boys pass percentage stands at 79.4, transgender at 83.3 while girls have scored 88.7 per cent.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana’s Jind.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exam.