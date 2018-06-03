12th results 2018 declared: How do you pick the right career?

Peer pressure, parental pressure or the need to follow the herd, will not lead to a sound decision. (Representational image) Peer pressure, parental pressure or the need to follow the herd, will not lead to a sound decision. (Representational image)

With the 12th standard results looming over us, one question has been on every student’s mind, ‘What’s the right career for me?’. Sadly, it’s been a trend in our society to look no further than two options: medical or engineering. Both of which are thought to be sacred because of the respect, salary and opportunities associated with them. However, these two careers should not be the zenith of professional success. There are a lot of options out there and you should choose one that appeals to you. While there are many factors that should be considered while choosing a career, there are a few that should not affect your decision. Peer pressure, parental pressure or the need to follow the herd, will not lead to a sound decision.

Instead, make a practical argument after considering these important questions.

What are the career options available for you?

If you have taken science, engineering is not the only way to go. You could be a researcher, scientist, palaeontologist, geologist and so much more. Similarly, a degree in arts doesn’t mean a mediocre job. You could aspire to be a graphic designer, writer, economist, lawyer, among other exciting prospects. List down all the professions that fall under the stream you have chosen and look at what excites you the most.

Passion: a necessity or a luxury?

A lot of people will advice you to follow your passion or hobby. At 18, not everyone can identify what their passion is. Don’t rush yourself into finding one, it takes time and that’s okay. If you are one of the lucky few, who has a distinct talent or exceptional enthusiasm for something, then spend time exploring it. Ask yourself, if this activity will be just as fun when you’re doing it on a regular basis? However, passion doesn’t determine how good you can be at your job. Even if you aren’t passionate about what you do, you could still be good at it.

Do you have the right skill set for it?

If you aren’t someone who likes interacting with people, you can cancel out the options that require client relations. Similarly, if math isn’t your strong suit, don’t opt for a career that will bury you in numbers and charts. Focus on your strengths. Assess them and see where your skill set fits best.

How far can you go in this field?

While picking a profession, always look at the future prospects of the field you’ve chosen. If you decide you want to be a columnist in a magazine, analyse if magazines would become obsolete in a few years. Apart from that, also think about your career graph. What’s the highest position you can attain in the given profession? In this case, would it be editor or could you even imagine starting your own e-magazine? Most importantly, are you happy with that idea?

Do the daily tasks appeal to you?

You will find plenty of notions about every single career, the trick is to see if you are content doing the most mundane parts of a job. Being a doctor isn’t just about saving lives, it’s also about performing endoscopies and routine check- ups. If that appeals to you, you’ve found the right career. This isn’t an easy decision, it’s going to be one that determines how you spend your life. Make it wisely

Inputs from Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com

