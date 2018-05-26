CBSE Class XII results declared today, telephonic counselling details

This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class XII result on Saturday afternoon. The result will be available on http://www.cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 11,86,306 students had registered for the examination from across the country and abroad.

The board will be conducting post-result telephonic counselling from May 26 to June 9. The counselling to students and parents is intended to help them overcome common psychological problems and general queries regarding the results.

The 69 expert volunteers, including principals, trained counselors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be conducting the Tele-Counselling.

The board has also introduced a ‘Centralized Access System’ (CAS) similar to that of a call centre in order to address queries. The students can dial a toll free number 1800118004 from any part of the country and get in touch with operators for general queries or with counselors for one-to-one telephonic counselling from 8 am to 10 pm.

This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in. Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899. Results can also be accessed through Microsoft search engine http://www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App which can be installed from playstore.

